Family feud? Tori Roloff spoke out after her brother-in-law Jeremy Roloff claimed Little People, Big World “fabricates drama” on the show.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans on Sunday, January 2, a fan asked, “Thoughts on Jer saying that LPBW does more harm than good and it needs to end?” In response, the pregnant reality star — who is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Zach Roloff — replied, “I don’t know what he said, but each individual family has to make their own decisions. It still works for our family and we enjoying [sic] our story.” She added, “It needed to end for them.”

During a separate Q&A with fans, Jeremy revealed he left his family’s hit TLC series because he didn’t want to be “associated with it anymore.”

“It’s become that athlete that just won’t hang up the cleats, so he’s doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process,” the podcast host wrote, according to a screenshot shared on Without a Crystal Ball. “Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on TV.” That being said, the dad of three — who shares kids Ember, Bode and Radley with wife Audrey Roloff — added that he’s “thankful for the opportunity” and that “it was a great run.”

In July 2018, Jeremy and Audrey announced via social media that they would be stepping back from LPBW but wouldn’t “completely disappear.” Since then, they’ve become New York Times Bestselling authors for their book A Love Letter Life. They also cohost their popular podcast “Beating 50 Percent” and released a second book Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love.

Following their announcement, Jer didn’t hold back when asked if they had any regrets about their decision. “No! Nope,” he told In Touch cameras while promoting their first book. Audrey then chimed in and laughed, “No, don’t be mean about it!”

“We wouldn’t be able to be doing what we’re doing without it,” Auj admitted, to which Jeremy agreed. “It’s been an extraordinary experience, and if anyone asks me about the show, I always say, ‘If I could do it all over again, I would.’ And I think that sums up my experience with it very well.” He continued, “It was fantastic. It was so much fun. A lot of growth. It’s just time to do something else.”