Alabama Barker posted and then deleted a photo of her father, Travis Barker, in the hospital. The teen stood by her father’s side after he was hospitalized on Tuesday, June 28.

The social media influencer, 16, took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a post that showed her holding Travis’ hand as he lay on a stretcher. The Blink 182 member, 46, held his phone in the other hand as he looked at a handful of unread messages.

“Please say a prayer,” Alabama captioned the post, which has since been removed from her account.

The rocker shares Alabama, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The former couple were married from 2004 until 2008.

Travis was seen being rushed from a gurney into an ambulance as his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, stood nearby. The couple first went to West Hills Hospital, which is located near their Calabasas home in the morning. TMZ reported that Travis needed additional care, so he was then taken to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, the musician hinted that something was wrong when he wrote via Twitter, “God save me.”

Shortly after news broke about his hospitalization, Alabama took to her Instagram Stories to share a message with her fans. “Please send your prayers,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Landon was in New York City performing with Machine Gun Kelly at a sold-out concert just hours after Travis was hospitalized.

No one in the Barker-Kardashian family has publicly revealed what happened to Travis, though Kourtney’s wellness site, Poosh.com, previously revealed that she had contracted COVID-19 a second time earlier in June.

“Kourt got COVID for the second time last week, and thankfully she’s since made a full recovery,” the June 23 post titled, “The Most Helpful Things Kourt Has Learned Since Having COVID Again,” revealed.

On June 29, a source told In Touch that Travis was diagnosed with pancreatitis. That same day, TMZ reported that doctors believed the condition was triggered after he underwent a recent colonoscopy.

Travis may have been feeling under the weather for a while, as both he and Kourtney didn’t appear in any social media posts from Khloé Kardashian’s 38th birthday celebration on June 27.

The “What’s My Age Again?” drummer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum just tied the knot in a scenic wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds enjoyed an extended honeymoon in the Italian countryside before coming back home to California.