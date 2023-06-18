Miss Movin’ On. Shanna Moakler appeared unbothered by ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement, taking to Instagram the following day, Saturday, June 17, with a sexy swimsuit pic.

“It’s love and fly sh*t over here,” Shanna, 48, wrote in the caption, posing seductively for the camera. Fans quickly took to the model’s comment section, leaving heart and fire emojis alongside messages regarding the baby news.

When asked directly what her “thoughts” were on Travis and Kourtney’s announcement, Shanna candidly wrote back, “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

She simultaneously took to Instagram Stories with behind-the-scenes swimsuit snaps and meaningful quotes, with one reading, “A history of trauma can give you a high tolerance for emotional pain. Just because you can take it doesn’t mean you have to.” As she just left a heart emoji alongside the quote, it’s unclear exactly what Shanna was referring to.

Travis, 47, and Kourtney, 44, took to Instagram on Friday, June 16, with a video post regarding their happy news. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stood in the audience of a Blink-182 concert, and – holding a handwritten sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant” – broke the news. Travis quickly jumped off the stage and embraced his wife, capping off their extensive fertility journey in front of the world.

Shanna, for her part, seemingly confirmed that Travis was already aware of Kourtney’s pregnancy before the public announcement, as she insisted on Saturday, “I’ve known for weeks, this is not new news to me.”

Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 until 2008, and welcomed children Alabama and Landon together. The drummer also serves as a father figure to Shanna’s daughter from another relationship, Atiana. Kourtney, meanwhile, is mom to her three children shared with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Mason, Reign and Penelope. The smitten couple’s announcement marks their first child together.

Given that their blended family requires extensive coparenting, Shanna revealed to Us Weekly that she and her ex have gotten to a point where they consistently put the needs of their children first.

“We’re coparenting really great right now,” Moakler told Us Weekly in April 2022. “We’re getting along. … I’m happy for that. At one point in time, [his relationship with Kourtney] did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another. I’ve been a very active mother for the last two decades. My kids and I are in a great headspace.”

Kourtney, meanwhile, is a very active stepmom in Landon and Alabama’s lives and isn’t looking for any drama, according to an inside source. “They’re Travis’ children too, and hers in a way now since she’s their stepmom. Kourtney fully believes in loving their kids just as much as her own,” a source told Us of the Lemme founder’s dynamic with the Barker children.