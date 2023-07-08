On the same team! Oscar De La Hoya praised Travis Barker for his role in raising his daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

“Look, I didn’t raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due,” the former professional boxer, 50, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, July 7, ahead of the premiere of his two-part HBO documentary, The Golden Boy. “I’m grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter.”

Oscar and the former Playboy model, 48, welcomed daughter Atiana, 24, in 1999, one year before their split. The former beauty queen went on to marry the Blink-182 drummer, 47, in 2004, who would raise Atiana as his own from when she was 5 years old.

“I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana,” he continued, admitting he was an “absentee father.” “And just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I’m obviously a father, and I’m proud of it. But, again, I’m grateful for what they’ve done. Especially with Barker. He’s obviously stepped up to the plate.”

While Shanna and Travis — who are also parents to son Landon and daughter Alabama — divorced in 2008 after three years of marriage, the athlete says he’s still in communication with Travis, whom he has nothing but praise for.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“He’s such a nice guy,” the 10-time world champion said of the “Always” rocker. “I have the utmost respect for him.”

Apart from Atiana, Oscar is a father of 5 other children. He has two sons Jacob and Devon from previous relationships with Toni Alvarado and Angelicque McQueen, respectively. He also has three children — son Oscar, daughter Nina and daughter Victoria — with Puerto Rican singer Milagros “Millie” Corretjer.

As for Travis, after marrying Kourtney Kardashian in 2022, he became a stepdad to her kids, Mason, Reign and Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The musician is set to become a father again as the pair announced on June 16 that they were expecting their first child together.

The Kardashians star, 44, surprised her husband with the happy news while he was on the stage performing with the Blink-182 boys. Holding up a handwritten sign that said, “Travis I’m pregnant,” Kourtney jammed out in the crowd before an excited Travis jumped down into the audience to embrace his wife.

A week later, the couple shared footage from their gender reveal party. In the sweet announcement clip, Travis played a drumroll on his drums while Kourt sat on his lap, and they shared a kiss as blue confetti shot up into the sky.