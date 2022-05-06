Up close and personal! Travis Barker shared several steamy photos of him and fiancé Kourtney Kardashian engaging in an NSFW moment.

“We are the afterparty,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, captioned his Instagram carousel post on Friday, May 6. In the pictures, the Kardashians star, 43, donned sexy black lingerie and matching heels, while Travis wore a white tank top and black fringe pants.

In the first shot, Travis leaned down toward Kourtney’s left leg while she held her hair back with one hand. The second shot featured the “All the Small Things” musician pressing his face into the Poosh founder’s left thigh. And the third snap showed Travis holding Kourtney’s foot in his hand.

Hours before Travis shared the sizzling pictures, Kourtney uploaded a video via her Instagram Stories revealing a sparkling diamond ring that spelled out her fiancé’s first name. She appeared to be wearing the jewelry on her right hand pinkie finger in the clip.

Four days prior, the couple made their Met Gala debut at the 2022 New York City-based event on Monday, May 2. And they, of course, shared some tongue in their signature, photo-ready smooch on the red carpet.

Kourtney and Travis are well known for their PDA moments. The two began dating in late 2020 after years of being friends and neighbors. After going Instagram official with their romance in February 2021, the lovebirds went on multiple excursions together, some being with their respective children as well. The Hulu personality shares kids Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick with ex Scott Disick, whereas the rock star shares Alabama and Landon Barker, in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

After several months of PDA-packed adventures, Travis popped the question to Kourtney in October 2021 in Montecito, California. The romantic proposal was also featured in episode 4 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, May 5.

Although a source exclusively told Life & Style on January 5 the pair want their kiddos “involved” in the upcoming wedding, the latest episode revealed how Kourtney’s kids reacted to their mom’s engagement. Fans also learned that the three youngsters weren’t a part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s surprise following Travis’ proposal.

Once the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum broke the news to daughter Penelope, 9, over FaceTime, the youngster started crying and hung up on her mother. Next, Reign, 7, told Kourtney the news was “not exciting.”

“Penelope took it hard,” Kourtney explained during the episode. “I think it’s a big change for her. Even though she loves Travis, she doesn’t know what that means.”

The mom of three also mentioned she wished her children were “included in the decision and part of the surprise,” referring to momager Kris Jenner and the family’s plan.

The reality TV star concluded her confessional by admitting, “I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn’t her best.”