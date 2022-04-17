Not holding back! Travis Barker clapped back at a fan in a NSFW comment about his and fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA habits.

“No Kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, PDA, etc, etc anymore? [sic] Slacking,” one user commented under Travis’ Saturday, April 16, Instagram post, captioned “Get after it @barkerwellness,” featuring a shot of him working out.

“Still got the finger up the ass, and intestines, were totally nude and full PDA with my fiancée [sic],” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, wrote in response to the commenter while adding the middle finger emoji.

The graphic comment comes one week after the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu show The Kardashians premiered, which included on-camera moments of the Poosh founder, 42, and the “All the Small Things” rocker’s lovey dovey romance in its pre-engagement stages.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

The pair started dating in late 2020 after being friends for a few years beforehand. By February 2021, they went public with their love by making it Instagram official. Afterward, Kourtney and Travis enjoyed eights months of fun trips and red carpet tongue kisses. And once the musician popped the question in Montecito, California, in October 2021, they started planning their upcoming wedding.

Although they didn’t obtain a marriage license, the lovebirds decided to have a little fun in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards, where they, of course, were spotted enjoying major makeout sessions at the event.

“Found these in my camera roll,” the reality star wrote via Instagram on April 6 with a series of photos from their sin city chapel adventure. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

While their families are seemingly used to all their affectionate moments, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick previously expressed his disapproval through an Instagram DM exchange with her other ex, Younes Bendjima, and the 28-year-old published a screenshot of the alleged messages. The incident, in addition to Scott’s apology for it, was featured on the first episode of The Kardashians, which was released on Thursday, April 14.

While she certainly wasn’t thrilled with her ex — with whom she shares children Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick — the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t let it affect her relationship with Travis.

After admitting to sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian in one scene that she called the Talentless founder’s action “despicable,” she stood her ground on her romance, concluding, “Let’s not hate on a girl who knows what she deserves.”

Aside from the criticism that comes with life in the spotlight, Kourtney and Travis want to expand their blended family, as he shares kids Alabama and Landon Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. An insider previously told Life & Style that the couple were “looking into IVF” (in vitro fertilization) in hopes of having a child one day.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” the insider said on March 15. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.”