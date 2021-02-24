Seal of approval! Travis Barker‘s kids, Landon and Alabama, think his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, is “cool,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style. His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating,” says the source close to the Blink-182 drummer, 45.

The rocker is a doting father to his two children shared with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. “He considers Atiana, Shanna‘s daughter with [professional boxer] Oscar De La Hoya, his own flesh and blood,” the source adds, revealing Atiana is also a fan of the reality star, 41. “Like Alabama, she grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and thinks Kourtney is pretty cool.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Travis and Kourtney’s blossoming romance has been the talk of the town ever since the musician was spotted at Kris Jenner‘s vacation home near Palm Springs, California, in January 2021. A few weeks later, the pair was seen cozying up and giggling while dining at the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles.

Travis even showed love to Kourtney’s bikini-clad photo captured during her exotic Turks and Caicos vacation. “Orange you glad I’m still posting trip pics,” the E! personality captioned her snap on February 2, to which he responded, “Yesssss.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock; Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Amid speculation they were Hollywood’s hot new “It” couple, Kourtney and Travis confirmed the rumors were true by sharing the same photo of them holding hands via Instagram on February 16. Fans could tell it was them by her stylish red manicure and his detailed tattoos.

Fortunately, the duo appears to have the support of both of their children as their romance heats up. “All of Travis and Shanna’s kids know Kourtney’s kids [Mason, Penelope and Reign],” says the insider of the Poosh founder’s children shared with ex Scott Disick, 37. “They’re a lot younger so they don’t hang out, but they’ve all seen each other grow up. That’s why Travis wants everyone to respect each other and get along. They don’t have to be best friends, but he doesn’t want any drama.”

With summer right around the corner, the forecast looks bright for Travis and Kourtney!