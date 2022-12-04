Art Basel after dark! Travis Scott, 50 Cent and more stars turned up in Miami to celebrate the annual festival during Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s gathering.

The married couple hosted a star-studded gathering at their waterfront home on Friday, December 2. After an intimate dinner, the crowd transitioned from the dining room for the “After Dark” extravaganza, which was in part sponsored by Tequila Don Julio. Scott, 31, and the “In Da Club” rapper, 57, both took the stage to perform their biggest hits.

50 Cent, for his part, commanded the room for a 45-minute set, which included a special tribute to Pop Smoke. (The late rapper died at the age of 20 after he was killed during a February 2020 home invasion.) To commemorate his pal’s legacy, 50 Cent arranged for special guest Bobby Shmurda to hand out champagne bottles to guests before joining him on the stage.

VIPs Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were also spotted in the crowd during his Friday encore, snapping event photos of 50 Cent performing his biggest hits.

The Kardashians stars’ youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, was also on hand to support boyfriend Scott. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, and her beau — who share daughter Stormi, 4, and a baby boy, 9 months — packed on the PDA before his own performance.

“My baby’s name is still [legally] Wolf. I will let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I will tell you guys in season 3,” the Life of Kylie alum teased in the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which dropped on Hulu last month.

While Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper have remained mum about their son’s new moniker, the reality TV personality has been open about embracing motherhood since welcoming her second child.

“This year has been very transformative for me. There are so many amazing things that I am so excited about,” she said on the show. “Hang out with my babies and dive into my work.”

She added at the time: “It definitely takes me a while after I have a baby to get back into [public appearances]. I am still a mom, but I am also so young. These are the years that I am supposed to be naked everywhere in the streets on a beach somewhere with my titties out. Ass out, f—k yeah.”

Jenner enjoyed getting her postpartum groove on at Friday’s bash, as she spent time with her sisters, her boyfriend and pal Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). Other party attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jared Leto, Diddy, Cuba Gooding Jr., Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Scroll below to see more photos from the Art Basel bash: