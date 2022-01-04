Tristan Thompson Steps Out for 1st Time Amid Drama After Birth of Son With Maralee Nichols: Photos

NBA star Tristan Thompson stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, January 3, for the first time since a paternity test revealed he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.

The Canadian athlete, 30, tried to keep things low-key in black sweatpants and a matching Chrome Hearts sweatshirt with his hood up. He completed the cozy ensemble with light purple Crocs and kept a blue medical mask on for most of his jaunt outside. He was later seen picking up daughter True from dance class with a large bouquet of roses, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Tristan’s outing in Southern California came hours before he announced via Instagram that he is indeed the father of Maralee’s son, who was born in December, amid their ongoing court case.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he began in a written message. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The Sacramento Kings forward went on to apologize directly to Khloé Kardashian, whom he shares daughter True, 3. Tristan also has a son named Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

“You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he admitted. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [SIC] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé, 37, and Tristan started dating in August 2016 but split in 2019 after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former pal Jordyn Woods. Prior to that, the former couple weathered a separate cheating scandal while Khloé was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

They reconciled their relationship in 2020 after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they were still a couple at the time of his March 2021 birthday tryst with Maralee.

For her part, Maralee told Us Weekly that Tristan told her at the time he was “single and coparenting” True with Khloé and Prince with Jordan. “I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” she said in a story published on December 17.

Tristan and the KUWTK alum ended things once again in spring 2021, shortly before Tristan was spotted partying with several women at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles that June.

Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June 2021, claiming she became pregnant by him around his birthday the previous March. At the time, the athlete acknowledged that they had sex but requested a paternity test. News broke about their situation in December, around the time the former personal trainer gave birth to her son.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Tristan’s first outing in Los Angeles.