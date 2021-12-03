Tristan Thompson is allegedly expecting baby No. 3 with Maralee Nichols, according to a child support lawsuit obtained by Life & Style from the Houston-based personal trainer.

According to the court documents, Nichols claims the baby was conceived on Thompson’s 30th birthday on March 13. At that time, the Sacramento Kings player was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson. Nichols is due to give birth in December.

For his part, Thompson acknowledged in a declaration included in the filing that he and Nichols had sex several times at a hotel after they attended the party together. The Canadian athlete claimed that was the only time he had been intimate with the personal trainer.

However, Nichols alleged their affair began at least “five months” prior to Thompson’s birthday. She also claimed she took multiple trips to California before and after getting pregnant.

Kardashian, 37, is cited in the court documents as Thompson’s “ex-girlfriend” and the mother of True. The basketball pro also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Thompson began dating in 2016, and she got pregnant with True the following year. The athlete’s first public cheating scandal happened when the reality star was nine months pregnant. In 2019, Thompson was caught in another public tryst — this time with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian and Thompson split shortly after his scandal with Jordyn, 24, but they reconciled again in 2020 after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair revealed they were trying to have another child together via surrogacy and even sparked engagement rumors.

“I know the growth and the work that he’s done. I know all the help that he’s got, and the constant efforts that he makes every single day, and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” the Good American founder said about the athlete during the KUWTK reunion, which was filmed in April before airing in June. “I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t really serious.”

In Touch confirmed on June 21 that Kardashian and Thompson had called it quits once again. News of their uncoupling came two months after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she slept with Thompson the previous fall.