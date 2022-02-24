His name is Theo Thompson! That’s the moniker of Tristan Thompson‘s third child, whom he shares with former personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The NBA player had previously revealed in a January 3, 2022, Instagram Stories post that a paternity test confirmed little Theo is his son.

“Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.’ I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe,” Maralee revealed in a statement to In Touch. She continued, “I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing,”

Maralee added that, “Tristan’s name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”

Theo lines up nicely with his half-sister, True Thompson, 3, as Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter she shares with Tristan also has a four letter first name beginning with a T. Tristan has one other child, a son, Prince Oliver Thompson, 5, with former flame Jordan Craig.

Maralee, 31, had already shared a photo of her cradling their bundle of joy on December 17, which was taken five days after his December 1, 2021, birth. While she still hasn’t shown the baby’s face, his full head of dark hair was visible in a Christmas day photo showing Theo from behind, lying atop a red and white plaid blanket. He was wearing a precious red onesie with “My first Christmas” written in white lettering on the backside.

When Maralee shared the first photo of her baby with Tristan, she released a statement that read, “Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan.” She added, “My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

Tristan, 30, publicly apologized to Khloe, 37, for the “heartache” he caused her during his Instagram Stories post admitting to the paternity of Maralee’s child. “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he began, continuing, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He went on to say how sorry he was for the pain he caused Khloe, whom he was still dating at the time Maralee became pregnant.

“You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he revealed, adding, “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”