Daddy’s princess! Khloé Kardashian’s little girl, True Thompson, has more in common with dad Tristan Thompson than their good looks. A source close to the stars exclusively tells Life & Style that the father and daughter also share similar character traits. While the toddler may get her “independent” spirit from her mom, “she definitely has his competitive side.”

“Khloé can’t get enough of baby True,” the insider says. “Her personality is very unique. [Khloé] can’t quite put her finger on who she takes after more, her or Tristan.” The NBA player is equally obsessed with his little one. “Tristan can sit with True and play peek-a-boo for hours.”

Courtesy of Khloé kardashian Instagram

Once the 2-year-old gets a little older, the athlete hopes they’ll be able to share a love for the game. “Of course, [he] wants to teach her how to play basketball,” the source continues. “He says he was inspired by Kobe [Bryant] and his daughter Gigi’s tight bond over the sport.”

Tristan, 29, is a proud #girldad, and he regularly takes to social media to show off his special moments with True. “Dancing with my Princess TuTu,” he captioned one video of them grooving around their living room in February 2020. In March, he added two polaroid photos of them grinning together while the little girl rocked a pair of her dad’s sunglasses. “So cute! Daddy’s little twin,” one fan commented. “[This] melted my heart,” added another.

Even Khloé, 35, can see just how good of a dad her ex is despite their own rocky relationship. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me,’ but he never hurt True,” she said in October 2019 on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “[Tristan] and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in between that. I don’t believe in that.”

These days, Koko and Tristan seem to be back on good terms — they’re even quarantining together amid the coronavirus outbreak — but they’re still making sure their relationship is 100 percent focused on their baby. “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” she captioned a photo of herself and True in mid-March. When a fan asked if that meant the parents were back together, the Kardashian daughter kept her answer simple: “It means her parents love her beyond measure.”

