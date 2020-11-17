Some making up to do? Tristan Thompson gifted Khloé Kardashian a gorgeous bouquet of roses amid drama with Larsa Pippen.

“Did I get flowers from your daddy?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, asked their daughter, True Thompson, via her Instagram Story on Monday, November 16. “Are you reading it? He says congratulations on winning People’s Choice!” she gushed over her win for “Favorite Reality TV Star.”

On November 9, the former Kardashian pal, 46, responded to rumors she hooked up with Tristan, 29, while he was dating Khloé on the “Hollywood Raw podcast.”

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

“I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me,” she continued. “I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram (2)

Following the bombshell interview, the Good American founder seemingly unfollowed the Cleveland Cavaliers forward.

“Be strong, but not rude. Be kind, but not weak. Be humble, but not timid. Be proud, but not arrogant,” the mom of one then cryptically shared to her Instagram Story before adding her “Tip for Sanity.”

“You do not need to explain yourself to everyone. Learn to distinguish between who deserves an answer and who doesn’t. Your time isn’t always worth it.”

As for Larsa, she, too, shared a message to her own Instagram. “Pray then let it go,” the brunette babe posted in the early hours of November 12. “Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome. Just trust God to open the right doors at the right time. Amen.”

A source told In Touch Kim, 40, was “really hurt” by her one-time friend’s comments. In addition to what she said about Tristan, Larsa also alleged Kanye West “brainwashed” the famous family.

“No, they’re not friends anymore, but Kim feels that there’s really no reason she needs to air their issues publicly,” the insider divulged about the Skims founder. “Kim didn’t.”

As for her husband, 43? He “could care less” about her remarks. “Kanye lets everything roll off his back. To him, Larsa is another person not in their life anymore,” a separate source added. “He’s telling Kim to forget about it, and it will go away.”

Perhaps Khloé is doing the same?