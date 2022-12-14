Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known for his role as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died on December 13, 2022, at age 40, Life & Style can confirm. He was a father of two kids and a stepdaughter with his wife, Allison Holker. Scroll below to get details on his family and the legacy he left behind.

Who Are Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Children?

Boss was a father to kids Maddox and Zaia with Allison, as well as a stepdad to her eldest daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship. Just a few days prior to his death, Boss and Holker celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary. The couple, who wed in 2013, welcomed their first son together, Maddox, in March 2016.

“[Maddox’s birth] was truly an unforgettable moment and we are grateful to everyone that shared in the experience and made it so monumental,” the pair said in a statement at the time. “Our family feels full!”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In November 2019, the So You Think You Can Dance alums welcomed their youngest daughter, Zaia. Prior to the birth of their little girl, Boss revealed how he was doting on his pregnant wife at home.

“[I’m waiting on her] hand and foot,” the dancer told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019. “Also, I don’t know what it is, [but] she has a superpower of just being absolutely incredible through pregnancies. She handles it with such grace and still looks just as beautiful. It’s crazy.”

The pair also revealed that their two eldest children were happy to welcome another member into the family.

“Both of our children are so excited,” Allison said at the time. “Maddox is still, I think figuring out what is really going on with the whole scenario. We keep saying that there’s going be a new baby. He talks to the baby.”

As for taking on the role of being a dad to Weslie once he wed the Dancing With the Stars pro, Boss was enjoying making memories with his stepdaughter.

“It was a huge moment for me, but I was ready going into it,” the TV personality told L.A. Parent in June 2017. “I had a stepfather myself, so I could relate to the situation. I see myself as an extra source of unconditional love. I wanted to take the time to build and nurture my own personal relationship with her.”

The stepfather-daughter duo started a tradition together that they loved doing early in the morning.

“Every day before school, Weslie and I make a Starbucks stop,” he revealed. “That’s our special time in the morning. We have our own handshake. We build LEGOs together and play video games together. There are certain things that just the two of us do together and that’s very special to me.”

Tributes poured in from fans, friends and family members after news of the performer’s death.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him,” Holker said in a statement to People. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father and an inspiration to his fans.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).