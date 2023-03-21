Shaking things up, focusing on what’s important, finding their strength and restoring their wellbeing. Two smart and fearless women — former dancer (and everyday inspiration) Stephanie and celebrity fitness and wellness personality Ainsley — have made decisions and the dividends are paying off. Take note.

Former dancer Stephanie Rautenbach graduated college, was thrown into a pandemic and found herself with a lot of alone time, eating horribly and feeling anxious. She started to wonder if she was good enough and just wanted the “old fearless Stephanie back.”

She made a promise to herself to embark on a 15-week lifestyle transformation journey, one that included Hydroxycut and a focus on positive nutrition and exercise choices. “I just wanted to be the best version of myself, again.”

I’m older now, I’m hoping that this transformation will get my energy and spark back.

Stephanie’s Tips

Start Somewhere

I needed to overcome my own mental impasses about doubting my skills and even how others viewed me in dance class.

Increased Energy

I really am seeking increased energy. The weight loss just doesn’t budge, and that affects the way I dance. It’s harder to do some of the moves.

Stick With It

I think success is finding what works and not giving up.

Positive Mindset

I really want to regain a positive and outgoing mindset and I think Hydroxycut can help me with that.

Health and fitness personality Ainsley Rodriquez learned the hard way that a healthy and happy life starts with loving yourself from the inside out. When Ainsley initially approached fitness, it was with an unhealthy and restrictive mindset. After trying (and failing), she realized she had to shift the focus from wanting to “look” a certain way to wanting to feel a certain way and that’s when everything changed.

Ainsley’s Tips

Simplify It!

I tell clients to start with one small change daily and stop complicating it! Just do something. Having little successes can snowball into long-term results.

Be Realistic With Your Time

One of my strategies is to make workouts shorter and more efficient so it’s easier to commit to. Don’t plan an hour workout if you only have 30 minutes!

Seek Little Changes

I have learned that results take time and focusing on small improvements can keep motivation high and reinforce you’re on the right path. Don’t fall into the trap of never being satisfied.

Make It Fun

I have learned that if someone doesn’t love running, they should try dancing or swimming! If they don’t love broccoli, give another vegetable a try. Give yourself permission to try different things until you find what you look forward to.

Designed For Hardcore Weight Loss*

Hydroxycut Hardcore delivers maximum intensity and thermogenic calorie burn to fuel your busiest days and hardest workouts. The formula also contains a scientifically researched key weight loss ingredient to help produce significant weight loss results along with a proven energy enhancing ingredient (caffeine anhydrous) that’s been shown in scientific studies to deliver energy after just one dose.

Thermogenic Calorie Burn

Extreme Energy

Enhanced Focus

Maximum Intensity

*Average weight loss in 60 days with the key ingredient (C. canephora robusta) was 10.95 lbs. with a ***ADD HYPHEN low calorie*** diet, and 3.7 lbs. in a separate 8-week study with a calorie-reduced diet and moderate exercise. Stephanie was remunerated.