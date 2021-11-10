The sweetest sip! Tyler Rich and Sabina Gadecki have teamed up with Honeydrop, Inc. and the passion project holds a special place in their hearts.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, were first introduced to the brand by friend Lane Cheek, president of Honeydrop Media Group. After years of supporting the cold pressed lemonade company, the singer, 35, and model, 38, are lending a hand behind the scenes.

“I’m beyond thrilled to welcome Sabina and Tyler to Honeydrop and for the endless creative opportunities we can produce together,” Cheek said in a press release announcing the partnership. “They are extremely talented and hard-working individuals who perfectly embody the fun and active spirit of the brand we are building. Getting to work with people I consider family is just the cherry on top.”

Per the release, Rich and Gadecki signed on “as investing partners and strategic advisors, helping to grow brand awareness, innovate new products and promote brand initiatives.” The collaboration comes amid a shift in the company, which has expanded “in order to offer consumers even more ways to reap the amazing health benefits of raw domestic and Manuka honey.”

Honeydrop uses the highest quality ingredients, adding a drop of raw honey into each bottle of lemonade, and recently experimenting with honey-infused lip balms. In addition to helping its consumers supplement a healthy lifestyle, the brand prides itself on giving back, providing a portion of proceeds to to help save the bees.

“We feel incredibly lucky to become partners in such an amazing company and even better people to create alongside,” the Narcos alum and the “A Little Bit of You” crooner noted in a press release. “It’s rare you find a product as great as Honeydrop, that supports a cause beyond its own with every purchase. Animal rescue has always been a huge passion of ours so knowing Honeydrop helps save our bees is really important.”

The twosome already make an effort to help animals in need through their Rich Rescues initiative, raving, “Now we can add bees to the list along [with] all those dogs and cats!”

Manuka honey offers a wealth of benefits, inclining healing wounds, promoting oral health, improving digestive function and treating acne. When added to Honeydrop lemonade, the ingredient provides a soothing quality to the sweet drink.

“For generations, active vocalists and entertainers have used the benefits of raw honey as a secret weapon to keep their voices strong and promote a healthy immune system,” said Honeydrop CEO Andrew Lorig. “We are beyond grateful to have Sabina and Tyler as fans of the brand and for all the amazing insight and support they will provide as advisors to our team going forward.”

Along with their signature lemonade, the company is adding topical beauty products and wellness supplements to their roster in the near future.