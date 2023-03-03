It’s Splitsville! The cast of Vanderpump Rules is no stranger to breakups. Since the show first aired in 2013, viewers have seen the rise and fall of many long-term, serious and publicized relationships.

The latest breakup that made headlines was Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. The pair were cast on the show as boyfriend and girlfriend and experienced many ups and downs that viewers got to see. In the end, Katie was pushing for an engagement after spending many years with Tom, who finally gave in and proposed in 2015. The two tied the knot in August 2019 on an episode filmed for the show. Three years later, they realized they never got legally married and had another wedding in July 2019 — only to separate nearly two years after that in March 2022.

Another beloved couple on the show that never made it to the altar was James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss. The two met during a New Year’s Eve party in 2016, and despite a number of cheating allegations aimed at James airing on the show, the two got engaged in May 2021 after five years of dating. The pair called off their engagement and announced their split at the reunion filming aired on January 25. The two admitted that watching the evolution of their relationship on camera led them to break up with each other, realizing it wasn’t a healthy match.

Lala Kent joined the cast for season 4 of the show, and viewers quickly got to see Lala’s evolution of her relationship with a “mystery man,” who was later revealed to be famous Hollywood producer Randall Emmett. The two first met in December 2015 while Randall was still married to his ex Ambyr Childers. He officially separated from Ambyr in 2017. Despite all the drama and speculation, Randall continued his relationship with the Give Them Lala author and eventually popped the question in September 2018. Although the pair moved in together, they never had the wedding. The two welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021 only to break up eight months later when videos of Randall being unfaithful to Lala surfaced on the internet.

An oldie but a goodie — yes, former VPR stars Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor used to date. Although they’re now both happily married to their respective spouses, the two began their relationship in 2012. The pair eventually called it quits when Jax admitted to cheating on Stassi while on a trip to Las Vegas. Although they briefly got back together the next year, the couple split again during season 2 of the show. The podcast host and model seemed to have ended on good terms, as their Instagram accounts show the two setting up play dates with each other’s children. Stassi has a 1-year-old daughter, Hartford, with husband Beau Clark, while Jax has a nearly 1-year-old son, Cruz, with wife Brittany Cartwright.

Lastly, Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute were in a six-year relationship before they finally called it quits at the end of season 2. The couple split after the Get Over It author cheated on Tom with their friend and costar at the time, Jax. The two didn’t seem very happy when they were together, as the episodes showed them constantly fighting while living together. Kristen has since left the show and moved in with boyfriend Alex Menache. Tom also moved on and started dating his costar Ariana Madix in 2014. The business owner and Fancy Af Cocktails author have since bought a house and moved in together.

Scroll down to see more details on the VPR cast breakups!