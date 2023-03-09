SURving the drama. The cast of Vanderpump Rules has been embroiled in controversies ever since the show premiered on Bravo in January 2013, but OG star Tom Sandoval’s secret months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss – which ended his nearly decade-long relationship with fellow VPR star Ariana Madix – is the show’s most shocking scandal to date.

Though the newest installment of the long-running reality series premiered in February 2023, the trailer teased VPR’s return to the messiness fans saw in the show’s earlier seasons – something that cast member Kristina Kelly mentioned to Life & Style at the season 10 red carpet premiere that same month.

“You’re getting like, season 2 and season 3,” the former SUR server said at the time. “Like, it’s very messy. So many people are single. Like there’s such a shift in the show. I think this is probably one of the best seasons that Vanderpump has.”

Producer, star and VPR matriarch Lisa Vanderpump echoed Kristina’s comments, telling Life & Style, “This season is much nearer to how the show used to be. This year, it starts with a bang. It’s such a fabulous show. You’ll feel like when you turn on the screen and you kind of watch the show, you’ll feel like you do when you see an episode of Friends, like, ‘Oh, I’m comfortable. I’m back. I know these people, but I love it. I’m gonna laugh with them, but I’m also gonna cry with them.’”

While the juiciest season of the Bravo series is just getting started, fans have seen countless controversies and scandals amongst the cast – both on and off screen – over the last decade.

During season 2, viewers were shocked after it was revealed that Kristen Doute – who was in a five-year relationship with Sandoval at the time – had slept with Jax Taylor, who had been in a serious relationship with her best friend, Stassi Schroeder. And that wasn’t the first time Jax – who left the show shortly after Stassi and Kristen were fired for allegedly calling the cops on former and only Black cast member Faith Stowers for a crime she didn’t commit – had cheated on a significant other while starring on the show.

In addition to hooking up with Kristen while dating Stassi, Jax also cheated on now-wife Brittany Cartwright, whom he introduced to his fellow castmates during season 4, with Faith. The couple’s breakup served as a main storyline during season 6; however, they eventually rekindled their romance, with Jax proposing during the season premiere of season 7. The couple wed in a stunning ceremony held at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, in June 2019.

Though many cast members have since moved on from the show, their most scandalous moments – along with those who currently star on Vanderpump Rules – live on. Keep scrolling to see some of the biggest controversies to come out of VPR over the years.