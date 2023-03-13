Did Austin Butler just snub ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens at the 2023 Oscars? In a video taken during the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, the exes seemingly awkwardly avoided looking at one another while walking past the other. Keep reading for all the details.

Did Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Interact at the 2023 Oscars?

In a video obtained by Us Weekly, Vanessa, who hosted ABC’s pre-show coverage at the Oscars, brushes past Austin, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Elvis Presley in Elvis. The clip includes Austin, 31, and actress Sharon Stone as fans scream his name across the street while Vanessa, 34, walks by without making eye contact, looking down at her phone.

The Carries Diaries actor was nominated at this year’s ceremony, along with other Best Actor nominees including Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living, with Brendan, taking home the award at the ceremony.

When Did Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Date?

After nearly nine years together, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo had officially gone their separate ways in 2020, after they first started dating in 2011.

“Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing,” Austin said of their split during an interview with GQ.

Did Vanessa Hudgens Predict Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Role?

Austin credited that his ex-girlfriend actually predicted he would play Elvis Presley some day during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me,” he explained.

In 2019, Vanessa celebrated her then-partner’s major casting while guest hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan, revealing that she had the idea for him to play the iconic singer even before they knew Baz Luhrmann’s biopic was in the works.

“It’s so crazy because last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on,” she recalled. “He had just dyed his hair dark — he’s a natural blonde — and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis. I don’t know how, but I’m serious. You need to play him.’”

The High School Musical alum added, “Then in January, he was sitting at the piano — he’s a musician — and he’s playing and he’s singing and I’m like, I don’t know how, but you need to figure out how you can play Elvis. Like, I don’t know how we get rights or what we do, but you need to play him.”