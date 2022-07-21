Spending time on the beach with her family is one of Victoria Beckham’s favorite activities. The fashion designer has often been photographed enjoying days out on the yacht with her husband, David Beckham, taking trips to Miami, Florida, with their four kids and even shares snaps lounging out in the sun at home in her best swimsuits.

After her time with the Spice Girls where she earned the nickname Posh Spice, Victoria launched her own fashion label in 2008. The clothing line has since expanded into accessories like sunglasses and jewelry, and later, homeware.

On top of her successful business, the recording artist and her soccer star hubby are doting parents to kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, all of whom are regularly featured on her Instagram in adorable snaps. The “Out of Your Mind” singer has always had a passion for fashion and shared an interesting detail about balancing her busy schedule during an August 2011 interview with Elle.

“When I’m here in London, which is for about a week every month it’s really, really full-on,” she said. “Then, when I’m back in the U.S., I use Skype to talk with my team — usually wearing either a dressing gown or a bikini.”

When it comes to making decisions for her clothing line or even when she is picking out an outfit to wear to a big event, Victoria relies on her social media followers to help provide honest feedback.

“I love using Instagram as a way of connecting with them. … It’s a great platform for me to get real-time feedback on my collections and an understanding of what they want from their clothes,” she previously told Modaoperandi.com.

Victoria has graced the covers of a plethora of magazines, sporting stylish swimsuits and beachwear in some of her most famous photos. Along with her appreciation for fashion and beachwear, the superstar is also a cosmetics mogul. She launched Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019 and revealed the inspiration behind the company in a January 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’ve been obsessed with make-up and skincare and wellness for longer than I can remember,” she said. “But I couldn’t find what I wanted — clean beauty. What is that, even? It’s a real gray area. I wanted to create a brand of the future – focusing on what’s in the formulas but then also sustainability. The other thing that was key was making sure it was very inclusive – whether it’s make-up or skincare, this is for every skin type and tone, and for both women and men.”

