Every Bravo TV show is dripping with drama — it’s practically a prerequisite to launch a series with the network. But Vanderpump Rules has even more spectacle than its predecessor, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that’s saying something! So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a plethora of cheating scandals have rocked the cast throughout the show’s 10 seasons on air.

At the time, OG cast member Jax Taylor‘s transgression with former costar Faith Stowers was probably the most noteworthy cheating scandal of the series. During the beginning of season 6, it was revealed the bartender cheated on now-wife Brittany Cartwright with the SURver. He initially denied the claims before admitting to them, and it was also revealed that the interaction had been recorded. In the tape, he also allegedly told Faith he wasn’t attracted to the Kentucky native.

The cheating drama didn’t last as long as it probably seemed, though. Jax and Brittany got engaged during the season 7 premiere and tied the knot in a stunning ceremony held at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, in June 2019 with their closest friends and family.

Though Jax and Brittany left the show after season 8, there has been no shortage of drama between cast members since their exit.

During the season 9 reunion, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss – who fans met during season 5 after the DJ and former VPR star Kristen Doute split – shocked fans and fellow cast members when they revealed they had called off their engagement after five years together. It was later revealed in season 10 that James and Lala Kent had hooked up while he was dating Raquel. At the time, the Give Them Lala author had also started a new relationship with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

In March 2023, the Bravo sphere was rocked once again after it was revealed that Tom Sandoval – who was dating costar Ariana Madix for nearly a decade – had a months-long affair with Raquel after her breakup with James. “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style at the time.

Though Sandoval and Raquel issued multiple apology statements via their respective Instagram pages, Ariana has yet to comment on their affair.

