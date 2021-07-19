A special name for a special child. Halsey announced the birth of baby No. 1 with boyfriend Alev Aydin on Monday, July 19. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021,” the “Without Me” artist captioned two black-and-white photos from the delivery room.

“The name Ender is a boy’s name meaning ‘very rare.’ This popular Turkish name has a very on-trend sound and is familiar to English speakers thanks to Orson Scott Card‘s sci-fi novel Ender’s Game,” according to Nameberry.com. However, Halsey, 26, and Alev, 37, have yet to reveal the sex of their baby.

As for Ridley, the name means “cleared wood,” per multiple outlets.

Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

Of course, plenty of fellow A-listers flocked to Halsey’s post send the first-time mom their well wishes. “The most beautiful family! Congratulations,” Olivia Rodrigo commented, along with several red heart emojis. “Congratulations!!!!” Demi Lovato added. “Congrats, babes!!! You a mommaaa!!!!” Katie Holmes‘ ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. chimed in.

Halsey’s OB-GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, whom she tagged in the post, shared a particularly sweet message. “Love you all so much. @iamhalsey you are a true angel and I’m so lucky to have crossed paths with you in life,” the Los Angeles-based doctor wrote. “Your kindness, love, generosity and class are truly one of a kind. I love you so much. Welcome to the best chapter of your life.”

Over the years, Halsey, who announced her surprise pregnancy in January, has been incredibly vocal about her struggles with reproductive health, including suffering from multiple miscarriages. In a 2020 track off her Manic album titled “More,” the New Jersey native sang, “Wooden floors and little feet / A flower bud in concrete/ Feelin’ so incomplete/ Wonder will we ever meet?/ And would you know it right away/ How hard I try to see your face?/ A little screen, a photograph, mine to take.”

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in January of that year, Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, opened up about the meaning of her song. “For a long time, I didn’t think that that was something … that having a family was something that I was going to be able to do in an effortless manner,” she said. [Having a family is] very important to me.”

Congratulations to Halsey and Alev on baby Ender!