What Ever Happened to Rising Recording Artist Kameko Tarnez
Written in partnership with Jessica Rosenberg
After several years away from music, Kameko Tarnez is back! Most people may remember him from his collaborations with icons such as Michael Jackson, Erykah Badu, Toni Braxton, and more. However, despite his Eurodance hits and many successful international tours, Kameko decided to leave the music industry and redirect his energy behind the scenes.
During this hiatus, he and his investment partners launched an entertainment company. Together, they are currently producing a $30 million per film Egyptian trilogy entitled “Protector of the Gods” which is written and directed by Kameko.
This man is no stranger to being a trendsetter in music, but now he is gearing up to take the film industry by storm! To date, he has several other films in the pipeline and his upcoming trilogy was deemed by GQ magazine as being “Hollywood’s First All Black Egypt Film”.
Though Kameko’s previous business ventures have earned millions, he is just getting started! In fact, he has recently announced his return to music after the production for part one of his trilogy film is completed this fall. We will keep you updated on this very exciting news!
Follow him on Facebook and be sure to download his previously released single “Get Up” on Apple Music or Spotify.