Dropping clues! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) shared a hint about possible names for baby boy No. 2 as she shared an update on her pregnancy.

“25 weeks already!! 13 more week until i meet my little boy… No he dont have a name yet,” Amy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 4. “But we have few names in mind we going to pick one when his here.. Of course horror related to match gage. Lol.”

Along with her baby name hint, Amy shared screenshots of her pregnancy tracker app, which revealed that her baby boy is currently the size of a rutabaga, measuring 13 and a half inches and weight about one and a half pounds. At the 25-week stage of pregnancy, Amy’s unborn baby will start “filling out” which means that he will start to gain baby fat which will smooth out his wrinkled skin and make him look more like a newborn. He’ll also begin to grow hair.

Fans took to the comments to share their guesses for baby boy No. 2’s name. “I thought his name was John?” one fan wrote. Amy replied, “no we ended up not liking it.”

Other fans chimed in with their scary movie-themed name pics. “Please don’t say “Chucky”. 😂🤣,” one follower commented. “Wes? I mean Wes Craven is pretty awesome,” another wrote. “GRADY from the movie the shining from Stephen king ❤️ GAGE AND GRADY WOULD BE SO CUTE,” another fan added.

Amy announced she is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Michael Halterman in January. “Gage is going to be a big brother in july 2022. Im due july 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time along with a photo of Gage, 16 months, wearing a onesie that read, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022.” Later that month, she announced her baby’s sex by sharing a YouTube video of her gender reveal party.

As fans recall, the Kentucky native’s desire to become a mother was part of her motivation to qualify for weight loss surgery on season 1 of her and her sister Tammy Slaton‘s TLC series, 1000-Lb. Sisters. Even though she was advised to wait to start a family until after her weight loss journey, Amy quickly became pregnant with baby No. 1. As she adjusted to motherhood, her weight loss stalled at 275 pounds and her physician, Dr. Charles Procter Jr., urged her to get back on track.

“It’s time to get serious, mama needs to be healthy,” he advised during the season 3 finale. “We gotta really, really double down now.”