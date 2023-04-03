Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Recent years have seen a rise in CBD; the hemp-derived compound people enjoy for taking the edge off after a long day without the high of THC. As CBD continues to grow in popularity, so do similar cannabinoids, such as CBG.

CBG and CBD have many similarities, and as research continues on CBG, you can expect demand for CBG products will skyrocket.

Get ahead of the curve and discover the benefits, uses, and five CBG products we love and think you’ll love too.

What is CBG?

Cannabigerol (CBG) is one of the many cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. CBG, like CBD, interacts with the same body receptors and may provide anti-inflammatory effects. It’s a non-intoxicating chemical so it won’t produce a high or euphoric feeling associated with THC.

What is CBG Good For?

The research on the benefits of CBG is still new. Still, some preliminary studies suggest CBG may provide therapeutic effects in treating Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and inflammatory bowel disease.

From an anecdotal standpoint, customers find CBG to provide similar benefits to CBD. People use CBG to ease minor body aches and pain, find a sense of calmness and relaxation, increase focus, and improve mood and overall well-being.

If you’re new to CBG and not sure what products to start with, consider our favorite CBG products for 2023.

If you’re looking for convenient all-day relief, look no further than the Daytime Synergy Gummies from CBDistillery. These gummies contain equal amounts of CBG and CBD (at 15 mg each per gummy), which means these powerful compounds work together in order to increase the overall health benefits — also known as the Entourage Effect.

These orange-flavored gummies come in a convenient bottle, and include minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids in every bite. You can check the purity of the CBG and CBD for yourself by checking the third-party test results which verify the purity is as advertised and that it’s free of contaminants and impurities.

Pros:

Equal amounts of CBG & CBD

Non-GMO hemp oil

Third-party lab tested

Subscribe and save

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Specs:

Size : 30-count bottle

Strength : 15mg CBD and 15mg CBG per gummy

Flavor : Orange

What customers love: According to reviews, customers have noticeably heightened awareness and better focus when using the CBDistillery Daytime Synergy Gummies. Some customers also mention they feel a boost in creativity.

Best for Stress Relief : Zatural CBG Softgels with Nano CBD

If daily life is stressing you out, Zatural’s CBG Softgels may not only help support your mood, but also work to aid with pain, inflammation, anxiety — and even to help you sleep peacefully. Take 1 or 2 CBG capsules in the morning to kickstart your day — or at night when stress or pain is making it difficult to relax.

And when it comes to the nano portion of these softgels? Nano CBD just means that the CBD is broken down into smaller particles, making it even easier to absorb and work its magic. This means you’ll get all the benefits of CBD in half the time.

Pros:

CBG and CBD

Optimal bioavailability

All natural ingredients

Easy to take

Vegan-friendly

Specs:

Size : 10, 30, 60 or 90-softgels per bottle

Strength : 15 mg CBG and 5 mg CBD

Flavor : N/A

What customers love: Customers use these softgels for a variety of reasons, including to promote better sleep, ease anxiety and to help with inflammation and pain due to daily stressors. The only complaint was that some users’ wishes were offered in more potent doses for those who need to take a few per day.

Best CBG Isolate Powder: Extract Labs CBG Isolate

CBG is excellent for improving focus but can also relieve body tension when applied to a problem area. With Extract Labs CBG Isolate powder, you can relieve minor body discomfort by applying a dime-size amount of the powder directly to your skin or mixing it with coconut or shea butter to create a lotion-like application.

The container contains pure CBG isolate derived directly from organic American-grown hemp, without pesticides, herbicides, or heavy metals.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 25%

60–day money-back guarantee

Certified vegan

THC free

Made from Non-GMO ingredients and American-grown hemp

Specs:

Size : 0.03oz jar/1 gram

Strength : 1000mg CBG per jar

Flavor : N/A

What customers love: Users of the Extract Labs CBG Isolate powder say it’s helpful in soothing minor body aches and pains. Some say it’s part of their recovery routine, helping relieve muscle soreness after a workout.

Best Oil: Batch CBG Oil

Explore all the benefits hemp has to offer with Batch CBG oil. This uniquely crafted blend from Batch is the perfect addition to your morning or nighttime routine to ease minor inflammation and body discomfort. Use the attached dropper to measure the desired amount, and place the oil under your tongue. Hold for 30 seconds before swallowing for faster absorption.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 25%

No GMOs, pesticides, or parabens

Vegan formula

Made with Wisconsin-grown hemp

30–day guarantee

Specs:

Size : 1 oz (30mL)

Strength : 1000mg CBD and CBG per bottle or 2000mg CBD and CBG per bottle

Flavor : Citrus (boosted with orange and lemon oil)

What customers love: Customers not only love the Batch CBG oil for calmness and inflammation and promote a better mood, but people also rave about the customer service being friendly and helpful in assisting customers in finding the right product.

Best Soft Gel: Raw Botanics RESTORE & Recover Immunity Boost

Enjoy the therapeutic benefits of CBG with The Raw Botanics RESTORE soft gels. These pre-measured CBG gels are excellent for boosting your immunity, enhancing your recovery, aiding gut health, or even managing your hangover. Each soft gel contains 25mg of broad-spectrum CBG and CBD, vitamin D to boost the immune system, turmeric to relieve inflammation, and ashwagandha for stress relief and improved concentration.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 25%

30-day guarantee

Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky hemp

No additives or preservatives

No sugar, gluten-free, keto, and paleo-friendly

Ethically sourced and cruelty-free

Specs:

Size : 30-count bottle

Strength : 25mg of CBD and CBG per soft gel

Flavor : N/A

What customers love: Users of The Raw Botanics RESTORE soft gels say they’re excellent at helping to ease daily pains and help individuals focus. Other customers say the customer service is helpful and kind.

How We Chose Our Winners

Since CBG is still new to the market and researchers are continuing to learn more about its effects and benefits, we take the time to review each brand and product to ensure we’re suggesting reputable and high-quality products.

Brand reputation

Cannabis-derived products, such as CBG, are not regulated by the FDA. However, there are regulations and guidelines that reputable CBG companies follow. We look for brands that have company websites with transparent information regarding their sourcing practices and ingredients.

Ingredients

The quality of a CBG product is partly affected by the ingredients of the product. Ideally, we like to find CBG options made with organic or all-natural ingredients, free of GMOs, pesticides, or heavy metals. We also seek CBG derived from USA-grown hemp.

Customer reviews

CBG products may affect everyone differently. Customer reviews let us know if a product works for most people. Customer reviews can also give us insights into people’s experience with customer service reps, shipping, delivery, and packaging.

Testing

Brands need to have their products undergo third-party testing to ensure the quality and safety of their products. Testing also verifies the products contain the CBG, CBD, and THC marketed on the packaging.

Potential Sides Effects of CBG

Research on CBG is still new, and the full effects and potential side effects are still unknown. However, an early study in rats finds CBG safe and well-tolerated. Similarly, there is limited research on CBG’s interactions with over-the-counter and prescription medications, so it’s always best practice to consult a doctor before adding CBG or any other hemp-based product to your routine.

How to Take CBG

How you take CBG differs depending on the product. A few common forms of CBG include:

Oils: Most oils come with a dropper. Use the dropper to measure the desired CBG, then release the oil into your mouth, under your tongue. Hold the oil in your mouth for 30 seconds before swallowing.

Capsules/soft gels: CBG soft gels and capsules have a pre-measured amount of CBG in each. Take one to two capsules, depending on the strength, with water.

Flower: You can smoke CBG flower using a pipe or paper. It is hard to measure the dose of flower, so it’s only recommended if you’re comfortable with cannabis.

Topicals: Topicals are great for relieving inflammation or minor discomfort. Apply a small amount of the CBG topical to the affected area. Rub it into the skin and let it absorb.

The dosing of a CBG product depends on the strength and the desired results. Always consult the product’s directions before dosing. If you’re new to CBG, start with the lowest recommended dose. Give yourself one to three hours to feel the effects before increasing the dosage.

FAQs

What is the difference between CBD and CBG?

CBD and CBG are similar in more ways than they are different. The most significant difference between the two is that CBG is a minor cannabinoid, meaning a cannabis plant will contain higher levels of CBD than CBG. Both are non-intoxicating cannabinoids interacting with the endocannabinoid system, providing similar results.

What is the difference between CBG and CBN?

CBG and CBN are both compounds of the cannabis plant that interact with the endocannabinoid system. Still, CBG is significantly less abundant in cannabis plants, which can make it a more expensive alternative.

Will CBG make me high?

CBG is not a euphoric cannabinoid, meaning it does not have the psychoactive effects associated with the high you may feel from using THC.