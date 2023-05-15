This is sponsored content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

You’ve probably heard the buzz around CBD, a natural phytochemical in cannabis that’s loaded with natural benefits.

Hollywood stars, professional athletes, and more have jumped on the CBD bandwagon, both for personal use and business opportunities to create their own brands.

But CBD isn’t the only game in town.

Cannabis sativa– aka the hemp plant– has way more healthy phytochemicals to offer than just CBD. In fact, cannabis has around 120 known cannabinoids: some of which we know a lot about and some with whom we’ve barely scratched the surface.

Enter CBN, another cannabinoid that like CBD, is taking the plant-based wellness world by storm.

Here’s everything you need to know about CBN, including our list of the top-rated CBN supplements that are both safe and effective.

2023 Best CBN Products for Wellness

Best Overall CBN Product: CBDistillery Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture

Best for Unwinding: Evn Sleep Gummies

Best Value: CBDfx Night Capsules

Best for Beginners: CBD American Shaman CBNight Gummies

Best for Stress: Raw Botanics REST & Refresh Softgels with Reishi

Best for Aches & Pains: Slumber Sleep Aid Relief Stick

Most Unique Product: Extract Labs CBN Chocolate Bar

What Is CBN?

CBN– aka cannabinol– is a cannabinoid that naturally occurs in the cannabis sativa (hemp) plant. CBN acts on the endocannabinoid system of mammals, an interconnected network of receptors responsible for maintaining homeostasis and other important functions related to body and mind.

What Is CBN Good For?

Based on available studies, we know that CBN is packed with quite a few natural benefits. Here are the potential therapeutic applications for CBN that people are doing today:

Sleep health (this is the most popular use for CBN)

Stress relief

Anti-inflammatory

Antioxidant

Anti-anxiety

Neuroprotectant aka brain health

Best CBN Products in 2023

1. Best Overall CBN Product: CBDistillery Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture

CBDisillery

Pros:

VERY potent

Best night’s sleep ever

US Hemp Authority certified

Rated 5/5 for effectiveness

Specs:

Size: 30ml bottle

Strength: 300mg CBN & 900mg CBD

Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Cannabinol (CBN), Fractionated Coconut Oil, Natural Terpenes

Our verdict:

CBDistillery is one of the most trusted names in the cannabinoid supplement world. They’ve struck gold again with their full spectrum CBN oil tinctures aptly called ‘Sleep Synergy’. Look forward to the best night’s sleep of your life with this synergistic combo of CBN, CBD, and natural hemp terpenes. The resulting effect is restful ZZZ’s without the grog and a relaxing feeling to help you decompress at the end of the day.

All of CBDistillery’s products are certified by the US Hemp Authority, meaning they’ve gone through an extensive audit for natural, sustainable practices. For powerful CBN to ease what ails you, it doesn’t get any better.

Buy Now!

2. Best for Unwinding: Evn Sleep Gummies

EVN

Pros:

Made with organic hemp

Ideal for restorative sleep

Delicious peach flavor

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Specs:

Size: 30-count jar

Strength: 15mg CBN & 20mg CBD per gummy

Ingredients: Organic Tapioca, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, CBN (Cannabinol) , Vegetable and Fruit Powders (color), Fruit Oils (flavor), Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil.

Our verdict:

Evn’s goal is to make high-quality, all-natural products that truly help people (and they love educating customers on the many benefits of cannabinoids). These CBN Sleep Gummies are another member of their line of quality products, and they promise to give you a deep, restorative sleep that won’t leave you feeling groggy in the morning.

Made with full spectrum hemp sourced in the beautiful countryside of Berkshire, New York, these peach-flavored gummies will undoubtedly become an integral part of your nighttime routine.

Buy Now!

3. Best Value: CBDfx Night Capsules

CBDfx

Pros:

1:1 ratio CBN to CBD

Includes vitamins and natural sleep aids like GABA

60mg cannabinoids per capsule

Vegan

Specs:

60 capsules (30 servings) per bottle

Each serving contains 30mg CBN, 30mg CBD, and other natural sleep enhancers

Ingredients: CBN, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Magnesium, Zinc, Valerian Root Extract, L-Tryptophan, Zylaria (Xylaria & GABA), Terpene Sleep Blend, AstraGin, Rice Hull, Vegetable capsules

Our Verdict:

Why did we pick these CBN capsules as the best value on our list? It’s simple, they’re STACKED with a lot of supplements we need! Instead of having to buy multiple vitamins and cannabinoid products, we simply rest easy with these powerful capsules. Each one contains a whopping 30mg CBN along with 30mg CBD– that’s 60mg cannabinoids in every serving! Not something you see everyday.

We love that with each serving, we also get more than our daily quota for vitamin B6 and zinc. Top it off with valerian root and other natural sleep enhancers, these little capsules are the best way to sleep well every night and feel amazing every day.

Buy Now!

4. Best for Beginners: CBD American Shaman CBNight Gummies

American Shaman

Pros:

Fast-acting (nano CBN)

0% THC

Good starting CBN dosage for beginners

Great flavors

Specs:

Each bottle contains 30 CBN gummies with 2mg CBN each

Flavor options include watermelon, blackberry, tropical fruit, raspberry, peach, green apple

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Water-Soluble CBN, Artificial Colors & Flavors, Terpenes

Our Verdict:

New to CBN? Want to see if it will work for you? Then CBD American Shaman’s CBN gummies are the horse to bet on. CBD American Shaman was one of the first CBD reputable CBD vendors in the US, starting out with their flagship store that saw countless people drive hundreds of miles to get to. Now, the brand is famous for their water-soluble cannabinoid supplements that make them both fast-acting and remarkably efficient (you can use less to get the same effects).

Because these CBN gummies come at a low dose, they are perfect for CBN beginners. Simply select your flavor– blackberry is our personal fave– and take 1 or 2 about a half hour before hitting the sheets. You’ll be able to experience the benefits of CBN for yourself!

Buy Now!

5. Best for Stress: Raw Botanics REST & Refresh Softgels with Reishi

Raw Botanics

Pros:

Includes CBD & CBN from organic hemp

Added adaptogens for stress

Vegan

Gives you a deep, deep sleep

Specs:

Each bottle contains 60 softgels, with a total of 750 mg CBN and 750mg CBD.

Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Cannabinol (CBN), Linalool, Nerolidol, Phytol, Terpinolene, Borneol, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Gamma-Terpinene, Ashwagandha, Organic Reishi Extract (Fruiting Body)

Our verdict:

For the stressed-out and sleepless worry warts, we can’t think of a better CBN product than Raw Botanics’ REST & Refresh softgels. The team at Raw Botanics boasts experts in plant-based nutrition, and it clearly shows in the innovative, all-natural ingredient list here. First, there’s a 1:1 ratio of CBN to CBD, perfect for promoting sleep health and a healthy stress response. Next, there’s organic reishi extract, a medicinal mushroom known to do wonders for stress and anxiety. And it doesn’t stop there.

Raw Botanics also includes ashwagandha– another potent adaptogen– and hemp terpenes to support mood and rest. These little softgels are worth every penny for their potent effect that lulls you to sleep without the feeling of being under heavy sedation. We highly recommend for stress as well as overall wellness, and frankly, you just don’t get additional ingredients of this level with most CBN products.

Buy Now!

6. Best for Aches & Pains: Slumber Sleep Aid Relief Stick

Slumber Sleep Aid

Pros:

Innovative CBN topical

FREE shipping across the board

Soothing warming/cooling effect

0% THC

Specs:

Each topical stick (2.6 oz) contains 260mg CBN and 780mg CBD

Ingredients: CBD, CBN, Castor Seed Oil, Coconut Oil, Yellow Beeswax, Jojoba Seed Oil, Shea, Menthol, Argan, Bergamot

Our Verdict:

Finally! A CBN topical for pain AND sleep! This little topical packs a punch with a blend of CBN, CBD, and all-natural essential oils. While most CBN products are in tincture or gummy form, Slumber Sleep Aid has answered the call here for people with aches and pains that need some good shut-eye. Their no-mess formula has impeccably clean ingredients, and it smells delightful.

To use, simply apply to your problem areas before you go to bed. We recommend rubbing in a little bit on the temples for a soothing sensation that really helps headaches. Since Slumber Sleep Aid has dedicated their entire company to helping people sleep better (naturally), we’re not surprised that we slept like babies, either, with this soothing topical.

Buy Now!

7. Most Unique Product: Extract Labs CBN Chocolate Bar

Extract Labs

Pros:

Totally delicious

70% dark chocolate w/antioxidants

Organic ingredients

0% THC

Specs:

Each chocolate bar contains 20mg CBN and 78mg CBD (5:1 ratio).

Each bar contains 10 squares.

Ingredients: CBN, CBD, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Hemp Extract, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla

Our Verdict:

There’s nothing like a little dark chocolate to say goodbye to the day and hello to a restful night. The best CBN edible we could find out there belongs to Extract Labs, cannabinoid extraction experts known for their innovative and potent products. Their CBN chocolate bar is a balance of deliciousness and natural sedation to make going to sleep an enjoyable ritual. Extract Labs uses a 5:1 ratio of CBD to CBN and infuses it with 70% dark chocolate that they make in-house. Each bar is perforated into 10 squares, so that you can dose accurately and adjust when needed.

We recommend starting out with one square and going up to two after a couple nights. Be sure to take them 30 minutes-1 hour before bedtime; this way the cannabinoids can get absorbed by your digestive system. After that, it’s relaxation and sweet dreams ahead.

Buy Now!

How We Chose the Best CBN Products

Like CBD, CBN has now become a hot-ticket item with wellness brands. But not all the CBN out there is worth our hard-earned dollars. Nor do we want to experiment with unsafe supplements. We therefore used the following checklist while on our search for the best CBN products on the market:

CBN from US hemp, grown without pesticides (organic practices are best)

Quality ingredients

Effectiveness, both from our own experience and verified users online

Readily available lab tests for safety and potency

Mission-driven companies who care

Potential Side Effects of CBN

Currently, there is no scientific literature nor anecdotal evidence to suggest that CBN has any negative side effects, beyond sedation and lethargy.

How to Take CBN

To get started taking CBN, first select a quality CBN product from a reputable vendor.

A good way to check for this is to make sure the ingredients are all-natural and that the manufacturer provides a readily available lab test on the CBN product. You can choose between CBN oil tinctures, CBN capsules, CBN gummies and other edibles, and more.

Others things to keep in mind are:

Check the recommended dosage from the manufacturer and start there.

Take your CBN in the evening, preferably after dinner and before you hit the sheets. If you are taking a CBN capsule or CBN edible like gummies, be sure to take at least 30 minutes to 1 hour before going to sleep. This way, the CBN has enough time to go through the digestive process and take effect.

See how you feel after a couple days at the starting dosage level. Then, slowly increase and adjust until you experience the desired effects.

For sleep and stress, quality CBN just works.

At the end of the day, if you get a high-quality CBN supplement like the ones on our list, you can’t lose. Sleep and stress plague so many of us, and prescription sleep aids can be downright scary. It’s a relief that cannabinoids like CBN and CBD offer a plant-based, non-addictive option. CBN presents a more natural way to get better ZZZ’s, and we’re all for it.

Try it for yourself to see if it will work for you the way it has worked for us! Have a good night:)