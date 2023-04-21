Staying successful. Fans know Drake Bell as a former child star with roles in The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh. But what is the former Nickelodeon star up to now? Keep reading for details on his career, net worth and how he makes money.

What Is Drake Bell’s Net Worth?

The Yours, Mine and Ours alum has an estimated net worth of $600,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The website credits his music and acting careers as his biggest money makers.

Drake Bell’s Film and TV Roles

The actor got his start with various movie roles in the late 1990s before becoming a regular on The Amanda Show alongside Amanda Bynes and Josh Peck. Once the sketch comedy series came to an end in 2002, he went on to star in Drake & Josh. He and Josh played exaggerated versions of themselves in the series, which ran from 2004 to 2007. Throughout his tenure on the series, Drake won various Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards for his portrayal on the show.

Over the years Drake has spoken candidly about plans to revive the show.

“We’re working on something,” he teased to Entertainment Weekly in March 2019. “I’m excited. I think we have a great idea.”

Once Drake & Josh ended, the California native nabbed various voice roles and guest-starring appearances in TV shows and movies. However, he might be known the best for his music career.

Drake Bell’s Music Career

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Drake has released six albums — Telegraph, It’s Only Time, Ready Steady Go!, The Lost Album, Sesiones En Casa and Non-Stop Flight — along with three EPs — A Reminder, Honest and Smoke It Up.

“My music has been constantly evolving and I’m finding more ways than ever to express myself musically,” the “Found a Way” musician told People in 2018.

Other than dropping music, Drake has also taken the stage on various concert tours over the years.

Drake Bell’s Video Game Roles

Drake has also gotten a chance to use his voice in various video games, including Drake & Josh, Drake & Josh: Talent Showdown, Marvel Heroes, Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes, Disney Infinity 3.0 and Kingdom Hearts III.