Staying successful. Fans know Drake Bell as a former child star with roles in The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh. But what is the former Nickelodeon star up to now? Keep reading for details on his career, net worth and how he makes money.

What Is Drake Bell’s Net Worth?

The Yours, Mine and Ours alum has an estimated net worth of $600,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The website credits his music and acting careers as his biggest money makers.

Drake Bell’s Film and TV Roles

The actor got his start with various movie roles in the late 1990s before becoming a regular on The Amanda Show alongside Amanda Bynes and Josh Peck. Once the sketch comedy series came to an end in 2002, he went on to star in Drake & Josh. He and Josh played exaggerated versions of themselves in the series, which ran from 2004 to 2007. Throughout his tenure on the series, Drake won various Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards for his portrayal on the show.

Over the years Drake has spoken candidly about plans to revive the show.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock