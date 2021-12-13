With Counting On now canceled amid her child endangerment charge, fans are curious about Jana Duggar and what she does for a living.

Per Jana’s Instagram bio, she lists her career as a “home remodeler” and has even racked up a large net worth of $400,00, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, Jana has held multiple pastimes before.

In 2015, Jana and her twin, John-David, celebrated their 25th birthday at a favorite restaurant of theirs. (Cracker Barrel, for the record!) Parents Jim Bob and Michelle marked the occasion on Facebook and gave us the scoop on the twins’ professional lives:

“John just finished up his pilot’s license and is staying busy with construction and police work,” they wrote at the time. “Jana is a concert pianist and is involved in many ministries. We are so blessed to have such wonderful daughters and sons! Happy 25th, Jana and John!”

In light of the parents’ post, Facebook commenters were quick to question whether Jana was musically inclined.

“As a trained musician myself I would like to know where Jana has studied music, and what degrees (if any) she holds,” one commenter wrote. “I’m sure that she is a fine pianist, but playing at the local church … does not make one a concert pianist. Duggars… let’s be honest and not try to make the kids into things they are not.”

“Concert pianist?” wrote another. “Let them go be free. 25 is no age to share a room with toddlers. Stop stunting their lives.”

Indeed, many of the comments on the post accused the elder Duggars of limiting the kids’ career prospects — especially since Jana has become the de facto nanny to her youngest siblings and her nieces and nephews as her brothers and sisters get married and employed.

Still, the “Cinderella Duggar” became optimistic for her own happily-ever-after after rumors of her courtship with Nebraska pilot Stephen Wissmann surfaced in early 2021.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” she once told Crown of Beauty Magazine. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy, especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

However, she didn’t wallow in despair at the thought. “I’ve found that when I’m having a hard or discouraging day, I try to look for ways to bless or serve someone else,” she added. “And in turn, it usually blesses and encourages me!”

Jana was formally charged on December 10 with endangering the welfare of a minor. The charge was initially filed on September 10 for an incident that allegedly happened one day prior. She pleaded not guilty. Jana’s hearing is scheduled for January 10, 2022.