New year, new gig! The Little Couple star Jen Arnold has accepted not only a position on Harvard’s staff, she is now the program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program, In Touch can confirm.

Jen teased the big news on her Instagram on Friday, January 21, sharing a photo of a notebook with the slogan “Make Things Happen” written on its cover, in front of a letterhead that listed the Simulator Program and Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital. In addition to the photo, Jen also added the hashtags “change is good” and “more to come” to her caption.

Courtesy of Jennifer Arnold/Instagram

Since the announcement, Boston Children’s Hospital has added her to their website as a member of their staff.

“I am both a passionate neonatologist and healthcare simulation educator,” Jen wrote in her bio as her “Philosophy of Care,” adding, “As a person born with a physical disability, a rare type of skeletal dysplasia, it has been my goal as a physician to give back and help future generations of babies and kids lead healthy and happy lives. It was the inspiration of my own surgeon, Dr. Steven Kopits, who inspired me to enter into medicine.”

Jen’s new position means that most likely, she and her husband, Bill Klein, are in the process of moving from their home in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Bean Town.

The Little Couple family, which includes son Will and daughter Zoey, previously moved to the Sunshine State after Jen was hired as the director of the Simulation Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Medical Center in 2017.

Having purchased their Florida home in 2017 for $2.1 million, according to Realtor.com, Jen and Bill moved into their new abode following a road trip.

Their St. Petersburg property is situated in the city’s Snell Isle neighborhood and boasts a sprawling 5,441-square-foot layout.

Along with six bedrooms, four and a half baths and an elevator, the three-story home has a heated salt water pool and hot tub, a media room and a home office.

In addition to a formal dining room, the house has master suite also has a kitchenette and is next door to a golf course.

While time will tell whether or not the whole family has moved to Boston for her new job, Jen’s promise of sharing “more to come” likely means fans will get the inside scoop regarding her new job and the family potentially relocating to Massachusetts.