Pure bliss. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are “on top of the world” over having baby No. 2, an insider reveals to In Touch.

“She kept the baby news under wraps and only told family members, her stylist and a couple of close friends, until she couldn’t keep quiet about it any longer,” the source shares about Rihanna, 34, who revealed her second pregnancy during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

The source adds that the “Disturbia” singer and A$AP Rocky, 34, believed the Super Bowl was the “ideal occasion to debut her bump” because it’s the “biggest sports event of the year.”

While she hasn’t revealed much about her current pregnancy, ​the source says Rihanna is due in the late spring and is “counting down the days until being able to hold the newborn.”

“Having come from a big family herself, Rihanna feels blessed that she’ll have two kids so close in age, to look out for each other, and jokes it’s almost like having twins!” the insider adds.

The couple previously welcomed their first child, a son whose name has not yet been revealed, in May 2022.

Rihanna shocked fans when she debuted a baby bump in an all-red ensemble while performing at the football game’s halftime show. The performance began with the Barbados native singing “Bitch Better Have My Money,” while she also sang other hits including “Where Have You Been,” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy” and “Work.”

The source also notes that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second pregnancy wasn’t planned. “I don’t think she quite realized how fertile a woman is after giving birth, and was surprised to conceive again so quickly [after her son]!” the insider continues. “But it’s a welcomed surprise!”

Meanwhile, an additional insider tells In Touch that the “Praise the Lord” rapper is “overjoyed about becoming a dad again and is championing” his partner. “The pregnancy has been quite tiresome for her and he’s always there in the wing, doting on her,” they continue. “Becoming parents has solidified their relationship.”

Diggzy/Shutterstock

The source adds that the pair – who confirmed their romance in 2021 – are planning to tie the knot in Barbados and began the wedding planning process during their trip in November 2022. “Rihanna and A$AP have been secretly flying to and from the island since then getting everything and everyone set up for it,” the insider says.