The season of love is almost here, and although we don’t claim to know everything about love, we do know what speaks universally to the heart – chocolate. So, cue up the romcoms, break out the bubbly and ace the gift giving with these sweet treats created by the chocolatiers at Ethel M® Chocolates. These gourmet chocolates are handcrafted with surprising flavors and textures. Made with attention to detail, they instantly elevate your gifting and hosting into a grand romantic gesture or simple act of love for family and friends. Ensure you have enough chocolates for this season of love and stock up today.

What They Really Want for Valentine’s Day

For the Love of Your Life

Ethel M® Chocolates 28-piece Large Heart Gift Box gives the chocolate aficionado so much to explore and enjoy. From Dark Chocolate Sea-Salt Caramel and Milk Chocolate Raspberry Satin Crème® to Milk Chocolate Almond Butter Krisp and Milk Chocolate Pecan Toffee Krisp – this variety is destined to make your husband, wife or partner’s heart happy.

For Your Galentine/Bestie (OUR MOST POPULAR!)

The perfect combination of heart-shaped chocolate, in one perfect package, says “I adore and appreciate you” without any words required. Filled with fan-favorites such as Milk Chocolate, Lemon Satin Crème®, Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and White Chocolate, there is no better way to treat your bestie. Ethel M® Chocolates 5-piece Love Collection.

For All the Lucky Ones (Lovers, Friends, Friends of Friends) Who Are Around

This crowd-pleasing sized box of gourmet chocolates is what every person needs for the spontaneous “I’m coming over” fest. Design your own box of chocolates that suits your squad – such as White Chocolate Vanilla Truffle and Amaretto Crème Liqueur to Milk Chocolate Sea-Salt Caramel and White Chocolate – and let the sweetest evening begin. Ethel M® Chocolates 28-piece Large Heart Design-Your-Own Box

Whether you are gifting, hosting or even treating yourself, Ethel M Chocolates elevates every special moment. Visit EthelM.com to find the perfect chocolate collection for every type of love.