Always on the move! 1000-Lb Best Friends stars Meghan Crumpler, Vannessa Cross, Tina Arnold and Ashely Sutton are sharing their weight loss surgery journeys with fans on the TLC series, and they’re always back and forth on trips to surgeon Dr. Charles Procter Jr.‘s offices. But where exactly do they all live?

Meghan and Vannessa have been best friends since middle school and they grew up together in nearby towns in Georgia. Vanessa is from McDonough while Meghan is from Stockbridge.

Tina has been friends with Meghan and Vanessa for 27 years and is also a Georgia native. They went to the same school and lived closer to each other when they were younger, but Meghan moved into Tina’s house in Winder, which is about an hour and a half drive away from Stockbridge.

As for Ashely, she and Vannessa grew up and went to school together as well. Now that she’s an adult, it appears Ashely is based in Atlanta, Georgia — which is where Dr. Procter’s offices are located. When Tina, Meghan or Vannessa travel for their appointments with Dr. Procter, they only have to drive about an hour away.

When fans were introduced to Vannessa on the season premiere of 1000-Lb Best Friends, Vannessa was living with her sister, Jackie, and her children. But Jackie was not supportive of her weight loss journey and would often bring fast food and other high-calories foods into their home, which would tempt Vanessa to break her diet.

Meghan suggested that Vannessa move out and get a place of her own to be able to really focus on her weight loss goals, which caused some tension with Jackie because she felt Meghan had convinced Vannessa to “abandon” her sister. The sisters had lived together for most of their adult lives, and Vannessa opened up about how difficult it was for them to part ways.

“I’ve never been by myself without my sister, my sister has never been by herself without me,” she said in her confessional. “It’s scary, but this move is not, like, a permanent move. This move is for me to get my life in order, get things together, get the weight off so I can get surgery. One day, me and her will be back together except maybe I’ll be closer to her size.”

Amid all the drama, the four besties decided to take a break from their daily lives and go on a girls’ trip to Panama City, Florida. They drove from their home state of Georgia to the Sunshine State for a little rest and relaxation at a beach rental, where Meghan was able to take a walk on the beach and enjoy the ocean for the first time since she started her weight loss journey.