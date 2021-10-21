The Little People, Big World alums are certainly exploring that big world. Former TLC star Jacob Roloff‘s wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, has revealed that the couple are officially moving, just weeks after his brother Zach Roloff moved to Washington with his family.

“Moving while 33 weeks [pregnant,] don’t say I’d [recommend] it,” Isabel, 25, shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 20. “But I’m so ready to nest.”

After sharing the post, fans began to speculate where Jacob, 24, and Isabel, who is expecting the couple’s first child in December, are moving — particularly because some fans previously thought the soon-to-be parents would be purchasing part of Roloff Farms.

Since Jacob and Izzy have been spending more time on the farm, helping out during pumpkin season, some believe the couple will be moving closer to the farm.

The couple previously lived in Bend, Oregon, which is just under a four-hour drive from the family farm. Prior to that, the young couple explored the country in their 1987 Westfalia van named Ruby.

While the current location of their new digs is still unknown, it does appear that the pair have opted to rent an apartment instead of buying a home.

“Not me waiting until [Mercury] stations direct to sign our apartment documents,” Isabel shared on Twitter on October 18, referring to the end of Mercury being in retrograde, which some followers of astrology believe causes miscommunication and other unlucky outcomes.

Choosing apartment life is a stark contrast to Jacob’s brother’s recent home purchase. Zach, 31, Tori, 30, and their two children, 4-year-old Jackson and 23-month-old Lilah Ray, moved into their new home earlier this month, which cost them just under $1 million. While some fans feared the move would mean they would no longer be on the show, Tori clarified that the family of four would still appear.

When asked by a follower if she would still be on LPBW on her Instagram post, she responded, “Still filming! Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

Jacob, however, left the show in 2016 after appearing on the TLC hit for 10 years.