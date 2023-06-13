All moved in! After two years of searching, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally found a new home for their family. The beloved couple, who reunited after 17 years apart in April 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022, reportedly came close to buying various Los Angeles houses, including properties in Pacific Palisades and Bel Air. They were spotted looking at homes in Beverly Hills as early as August 2021, but it wasn’t until May 2023 when Bennifer ultimately found their dream home in the area and started moving in. Scroll on to learn more about where Jennifer and Ben live now.

Where Do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Live?

After their long search, Jennifer and Ben finally landed on a mansion developed by Gala Asher, located just above Beverly Hills in the Los Angeles mountains. They paid just under $61 million, according to multiple reports. Photos taken on May 31 showed a team of movers outside the home with the couple’s belongings.

The property, called “Wallingford Estate,” sits on a 5-acre promontory and boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 15 fireplaces. It also features a 5,000-square-foot sports facility, infinity pool, wine room, theater, hair and nail salon, sauna, massage room and a whiskey lounge.

Jennifer gave fans an accidental house tour in a June 11 Instagram video. She revealed that her Netflix film, The Mother, had become one of the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched films of all time, strolling around her home as she spoke. She held the camera in her outstretched arm, giving fans a good look inside her and Ben’s spacious living room and kitchen.

“Cannot focus on anything other than the unintentional house tour that was happening,” one fan commented on the clip.

In August 2021, a source told In Touch that Jen and Ben were looking to find the perfect home for their blended family, which includes Jen’s twins Max and Emme from her marriage to ex Marc Anthony and Ben’s kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel from his marriage to ex Jennifer Garner.

“They want privacy, and they want to live the good life. Whichever place they choose, it’ll be the perfect home to blend their family,” the insider shared, adding that the kids were “super excited about their future home.”

Where Else Does Jennifer Lopez Own Homes?

During their search for a new home, Jennifer and Ben stayed at Jennifer’s Bel Air mansion, which she listed for sale at $42.5 million in February 2023, as seen on Bennifer’s celebrity realtor Brett Lawyer’s website. The couple decided to renovate the mansion in 2022, so they rented James Packer’s $60 million Beverly Hills home in the meantime, TMZ reported.

Jennifer also has a Miami rental home, where she and Ben spent lots of time together in 2021. Jen’s additional properties include a Hamptons home and a penthouse in Manhattan.

Where Else Does Ben Affleck Own Homes?

In August 2022, Ben listed his Pacific Palisades home, which he had owned since 2018, for sale for $30 million, People reported. Ben still owns the mansion in Savannah, Georgia, where he and Jennifer held an intimate wedding ceremony in August 2022.