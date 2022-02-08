Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez has a full house after welcoming baby No. 3, his first with another woman whose identity is under wraps, in 2021. Keep scrolling to learn more about what the podcast host is up to today following his latest coparenting update.

What Is Chris Lopez Up to Today?

Chris announced the arrival of his third child in November 2021. Prior to welcoming baby No. 3, he was already the father of two sons shared with Kailyn, Lux and Creed.

“I love being a dad, I promise you,” the 27-year-old said on his podcast, “P. T. S. D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads,” further explaining, “But low-key … I experience more with the third one than I have with the others. It feels crazy. It feels good.”

“I got to be a part of it more than I ever have,” the fitness enthusiast continued, seemingly referencing his ongoing struggles with the Pothead Haircare founder. “Regardless of situations … I don’t even care. You ain’t about to destroy some peace. I’m just trying to be as peaceful as possible. Leave me the f–k alone.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

What Is His Third Son’s Name?

After celebrating NYE 2022, Chris took to Instagram to share the first photos of his newborn and revealed the name of his third son, Trew Christopher, in his social media update.

How Is Coparenting Going Between Chris and Kailyn?

Chris hinted that he and Kailyn may still be at odds as of 2022 in a deleted Instagram Story, in which a fan asked, “How is coparenting with your youngest son’s mom?” He replied, “how coparenting should be” next to a satisfied emoji.

More than a year ago, Kailyn vowed to stop fighting with the fathers of her children on a November 2020 episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, revealing she wanted to be amicable with all her exes including fellow MTV stars Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

“I am done paying for attorneys,” the 16 & Pregnant alum said at the time. “I have six attorneys. When I told you, I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done … We [are] working this s–t out.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram, Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

The following year, Kailyn told In Touch exclusively that she was determined to leave the drama behind in 2021 as part of her resolutions.

“[My biggest regret of 2021 is] still ignoring red flags,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host said in December about her tendency to be a people-pleaser. “And not protecting myself in terms of boundaries,” she added. “I’ve been in therapy long enough to know where the flags are, but I’ve always ignored them.”