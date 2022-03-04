Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans hasn’t been a part of the reality TV world for quite some time. After leaving the hit show in May 2019, fans are curious where she is now and what she does in her spare time.

Keep reading to find out what Jenelle is up to today!

Jenelle Evans Had a Few Relationships

Viewers saw Jenelle’s first relationship end with high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, which lasted from 2007 to 2009. The then-teenager gave birth to their child, Jace Evans, in August 2009. She documented her pregnancy and Jace’s birth on 16 and Pregnant for season 2, which premiered in February 2010.

After splitting from Andrew shortly after Jace was born, Jenelle dated Kieffer Delp on and off from 2010 to 2012 in between her other romances, including with now-ex-fiancé Gary Head. They split in 2012, and the reality star moved on with Courtland Rodgers. The two quickly fell in love and got engaged in November 2012, marrying the next month, but then finalizing their divorce in 2014.

By June 2014, the MTV personality welcomed son Kaiser Orion Griffith with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, whom she first met on Tinder in June 2013. They were engaged by January 2015, but they called it quits by August of that year.

Although Jenelle went through the wringer in the romance department, she later met her future husband, David Eason, in September 2015.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jenelle Evans Is Still Married to David Eason

After initially meeting on Tinder in September 2015, according to Us Weekly, Jenelle gave birth to their daughter Ensley Jolie Eason in January 2017, and the couple wed in September of that year. And they’ve been inseparable since then.

Although MTV had cut ties with the pair in 2019 after David admitted to shooting and killing their family dog, Jenelle frequently features her husband on Instagram for holidays, events and trips. On one occasion, they took a few selfies together in front of a picturesque view in February 2021.

“I love adventures with you,” Jenelle captioned the Instagram carousel post.

And the couple also makes sure to include all of Jenelle’s children in fun, blended family outings. They even celebrated Jace’s 12th birthday in August 2021 on a boat together with half-siblings Ensley and Kaiser.

“All weekend, we celebrated Jace’s 12th birthday,” the North Carolina resident captioned the group shot on Instagram. “Time has FLOWN by!”

Jenelle Evans Has Her Own Podcast

Aside from caring for her growing kids, Jenelle is now the host of her own podcast, aptly titled “The Jenelle Evans Podcast.” Sometimes, she includes David in conversations.

“YAYYY! Episode 3 is now uploaded with @easondavid88,” a January 2022 post from the podcast’s unverified Instagram page read. “We covered SO MANY topics, from opinions about the upcoming Teen Mom ‘special,’ the truth about coparenting with our exes and other random things.”

Jenelle Evans Is on Instagram and TikTok

The podcast host regularly updates her Instagram account @j_evans1219 and her TikTok page @jenellelevans with makeup tutorials or family snaps with her children.

She also posts funny moments from time to time, such as when she lip-synced Snoop Dog’s I Wanna Thank Me”via TikTok in response to a “Mother of the Year” comment in March 2022. In the clip, she held a beer bottle and nonchalantly mouthed the words to the track.