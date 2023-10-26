This is branded content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Drinking can feel like a significant part of American culture. Not only are people encouraged to enjoy alcoholic beverages while out with friends, but wine, beer and mixed drinks are all acceptable options for after-dinner beverages while binge-watching the last television show.

However, even with alcoholic drinks remaining popular among adults, some surveys find that more Americans, particularly the Gen Z population, seek alternatives to alcohol, such as mocktails or hemp drinks. Hemp drinks contain hemp extract to help users relax and find balance without the buzz or headiness that comes with alcohol. Plus, there are no hangovers from hemp, meaning you can enjoy your night without feeling horrible the next morning.

Like many hemp products, there are tons of hemp drinks available. To help you determine which are worth trying, we’ve compiled our list of the top hemp drinks of 2023 to bring to your next social gathering or to enjoy alone at home.

Best Hemp Drinks in 2023

If you’re interested in trying a hemp drink but aren’t sure where to start, check out our list of the best hemp drinks in 2023. With tons of flavors and strengths to choose from, you’re sure to find a hemp beverage that works for you.

Best Overall: TokeText Green Monké

Green Monké

If you’re looking for a light and refreshing alternative to an alcoholic drink that will still help you unwind and relax without the hangover, try the Green Monké sparkling hemp beverage. This naturally-flavored drink contains 20mg of hemp extract per 12oz can without any THC so that you can drink without getting the feeling of being “buzzed”. With only 25 calories and 5g of sugar per can, this will undoubtedly become your go-to beverage.

Pros:

Vegan

Gluten-free

Only 5 grams of sugar

Specs:

Size : 12oz can

Strength : 20mg of hemp extract per can

Flavor : Tropical Citrus

What Customers Say: Customers love this citrusy sparkling hemp drink, saying it’s delicious and provides the perfect calming effect. Some customers say it has an aftertaste, but people find it refreshing overall.

Five

Hemp drinks are perfect for relaxing, but if you’re looking for a light buzz while enjoying a drink by the beach or in a social situation, you should try the Five CBD Sipz seltzer drink. Each can contain 2mg of CBD and 2mg of THC to elevate your party. There are only 40 calories per can, making it the perfect low-calorie option with three delicious flavors.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Naturally flavored

Variety packs available to try all three flavors

Specs:

Size : 12oz can

Strength : 2mg of THC and 2mg of CBD per can

Flavors : Grapefruit, Black Cherry, Guava Passionfruit

What Customers Say: The most common compliment customers give the Five CBD Sipz THC Seltzer is how great it tastes. Buyers say it’s perfectly refreshing and just one drink provides the desired effects to help you relax and let loose after a long day.

Fast Acting: Delta Beverages

DELTA Beverages

The Delta Cannabis Water combines crisp water with Delta-9 THC and all-natural ingredients for the perfect adult beverage. Delta partners with ethical and sustainable cultivators to ensure their products contain the highest quality cannabis for fast-acting and lasting results. Each can of hemp water contains 20mg of THC and 5mg of CBD for the ultimate calming effect.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save

Plant-based

Gluten and sugar-free

Specs:

Size : 12oz can

Strength : 20mg of THC and 5mg of CBD per can

Flavor : Blood Orange

What Customers Say: Users of Delta Cannabis Water love this beverage, saying it tastes great and acts fast. Many customers mention the water’s strength and advise starting with half a can to see how the Delta-9 and CBD blend affects you.

Most Potent: JustDelta Delta 8 Fruit Punch Shots Bottle

JustDelta

For the days when you want a quick punch of hemp without having to guzzle down a full 120z can, try the Delta 8 shots bottle from JustDelta. Packed with 100mg of Delta-8 THC per 2oz bottle, this hemp beverage is the perfect on-the-go option to help you decompress after a long day. Start with ¼ to ½ of the bottle and allow your body at least an hour before increasing your dose.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 30 percent

Made with organic and domestic hemp

GMP Certified

Specs:

Size : 2oz bottle

Strength : 100mg of THC per bottle

Flavor : Fruit Punch

What Customers Say: Many people enjoy the Delta 8 shot from JustDelta, claiming it’s the perfect amount of hemp and easy to take. Users who recommend this product say it tastes great and is ideal for helping ease your mind before bed.

Best Tasting: Recess Hemp Water

Recess

When you’re looking for a great-tasting hemp drink with functional ingredients to maintain a calm and balanced body and mind, you won’t want to miss the sparkling hemp-infused drink from Recess. This hemp water infuses 10mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract with L-theanine and lemon balm to ease tensions, support equilibrium and help you unwind. Choose from six delicious flavors.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save

Low-calorie option

Made with real fruit

Specs:

Size : 12oz can

Strength : 10mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract per can

Flavors : Pomegranate Hibiscus, Blood Orange, Coconut Lime, Blackberry Chai, Black Cherry, Peach Ginger

What Customers Say: People who drink Recess hemp drinks say it’s the perfect alternative to alcohol, especially when you’re in a social situation and want to drink without a hangover. Customers also love the flavors and say it’s one of the best-tasting hemp drinks available.

What is Hemp?

Hemp is any part of the cannabis plant that contains less than 0.3 percent THC. THC is the active compound in marijuana. Typically, hemp refers to a product that contains CBD or other cannabis compounds but with no traceable amounts of THC. However, it’s important to note that not all CBD products are hemp. You can get CBD from hemp and hemp-derived CBD is legal. You can also get synthetically made CBD, which is not federally legal, but may be permitted on a state level.

Why Hemp Drinks

Hemp drinks may not provide the same benefits as other hemp products, such as pain relief or help to sleep. However, there are still many benefits to drinking hemp beverages, especially if you’re using them as an alternative to alcohol.

Provides a sense of calm

If you feel overwhelmed or anxious at the end of the day, alcohol will only add to those feelings. Hemp drinks, however, can provide a sense of calm, working similarly to CBD gummies or oils by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system to promote relaxation.

No hangover

One of the primary draws for hemp drinks is they can give you a similar feeling to the buzz you get from alcohol but without the hangover. If you’ve ever drank too much alcohol, you know it doesn’t make you feel great the next day. That’s because alcohol quickly dehydrates the body and when mixed with sugary mixers, it can lead to headaches, nausea, dizziness and diarrhea. CBD doesn’t cause dehydration, meaning you can drink it to get the relaxation effect many people crave from a nightly drink without fearing waking up feeling like garbage the next morning.

Only need one

Unlike alcohol, where you’ll need a few beverages before you get the desired buzz, most people feel the calming effects of hemp after a single drink. Needing only one hemp drink to experience desired results means a four or six-pack of hemp will go further than your case of beer or wine.

How We Picked the Best Hemp Drinks

Like other CBD products, tons of hemp drinks are available for purchase, but not all brands hold themselves to the same quality standard. To help us narrow down which hemp drinks to feature, we dig into each drink’s production process, customer reviews, testing and ingredients.

Production Process

A company’s product process is important because it’s how they derived the hemp extract from the hemp plant. There are many ways to extract the chemicals needed for hemp drinks, but some, like CO2 extraction, are more sustainable and result in a cleaner and more pure product than other production methods.

Reviews

Customer reviews are some of the most helpful things to look at when evaluating a product or company. Hemp products don’t work the same for everyone and because hemp is not federally regulated, some brands aren’t providing customers with the results they’re promising. Reviews tell us if products are living up to their hyper and helping people find the calmness and balance they need.

Testing

We like featuring products that are third-party tested. A third-party test is when an independent lab tests the hemp products for quality and safety. It ensures that the hemp beverages contain the amount of hemp that’s advertised. It also checks for harmful chemicals, toxins, or heavy metals in the drink.

Quality ingredients

If you’re switching to hemp beverages as an alternative to alcohol, you probably want something made with quality ingredients that are healthier for your body and mind. We look for hemp beverages made with natural ingredients, USA-grown hemp, free of artificial harmful toxins.

What to Look For When Buying Hemp Drinks

Whether you’re deciding from our list of best hemp drinks in 2023 or searching hemp products on your own, you should consider a few things before deciding which drink to choose.

Potency

One of the first things you’ll want to consider when choosing a hemp drink is the potency. The potency refers to how much hemp is in each can or bottle. Companies will either list the potency as hemp extract or CBD. If you’re new to hemp or CBD products, you’ll want to find something with a low dosage, preferably less than 15mg per bottle. If you’ve tried hemp products and know you have a higher tolerance, you may want to try one of the higher-strength options.

When purchasing hemp drinks, you’ll also want to consider if there’s added THC. Hemp, by definition, contains less than 0.3 percent THC, but some companies like to add THC to provide a more euphoric effect. If there’s THC, you won’t need as much hemp in your drink to feel the calming effects.

Flavor

The flavor is probably one of the primary reasons people choose one hemp drink over another. Like any other beverage, what a hemp drink tastes like can make or break whether it’s an enjoyable experience. Unless you’re taking a hemp shot, you’ll drink your hemp beverage over time, so make sure you find a flavor you like. Many drinks come in multiple flavors; some even have variety packs, so you can try a few to see which you like best.

Price

Like any product, the price is not necessarily an indicator of the quality. You can find great hemp drink options on different budgets, so try to find something affordable. Aside from the unit price, one way to save on hemp drinks is to find brands that offer subscription pricing. A subscription cuts the cost per case down and typically includes free shipping. Plus, subscriptions have recurring delivery, so you’ll never run out of your favorite hemp drink!

Types of Hemp Drinks

Like CBD, there are different ways to enjoy hemp. Most hemp drinks will provide similar results, but it’s important to consider what ingredients are in the beverages, such as caffeine, that could cause a different reaction. A few of the most common hemp drinks include sparkling water, coffee, tea and beer.

Sparkling hemp drinks

Sparkling waters and seltzers are having their moment in the beverage world, so it’s no surprise that sparkling hemp drinks are among the most popular options for hemp beverages. A sparkling hemp drink is typically carbonated water infused with hemp and natural flavorings. Some may have added sugar, so the drink tastes sweeter and refreshing, but they’re often an excellent low-calorie beverage option.

Hemp coffee

Hemp coffee blends coffee beans and hemp seeds for a nice blend of alertness from the caffeine of the coffee and calmness from the CBD in the hemp. Most hemp coffees, like sparkling beverages, have limited ingredients but may include sugar or flavorings for a better taste. You can purchase a premade hemp coffee drink or make it at home by adding hemp oil to your coffee once you brew it.

Hemp tea

If you prefer tea instead of coffee, don’t worry; you can also find hemp tea! Like coffee, hemp tea blends the balancing properties of tea with hemp for the ultimate relaxation and stress reliever in a cup. It’s the perfect hot beverage to enjoy at the start of your day or as a night camp to help you unwind after bed. Similar to hemp coffee, you can purchase premade teas or make your own with hemp oil mixed into your tea as it brews.

Hemp beer

Unlike hemp in waters, teas and coffees, which primarily add hemp for the effect of CBD to the beverage, some breweries are infusing hemp into their brews for additional flavors and aromas. Hemp beers are still alcoholic, so the calming effects you’d normally find in a hemp product will likely get overpowered by the alcohol. However, hemp contains terpenes which, when blended with the grains and hops of beer, can affect the taste and smell.

FAQs

Are hemp drinks legal?

Yes, hemp drinks are federally legal. However, some hemp drinks contain additional THC, which is not recreationally legal in all states. Ensure you know your state’s laws on THC before purchasing or using a hemp product with more than 0.3 percent THC.

Are there side effects of hemp drinks?

You may experience side effects such as dizziness, increased heart rate, nausea, or diarrhea from drinking hemp drinks. Usually, people experience side effects if they have too much hemp and side effects typically go away once the hemp leaves the body. Side effects are also more common among people taking prescription medications. If you are experiencing prolonged side effects, seek medical attention.

Whether you’re looking for an alcohol alternative for social situations or want to expand your hemp collection with beverages to help take the edge off after a long day, you’ll surely find a hemp drink you’ll love from our picks of the best hemp drink 2023. Always start with the lowest suggested dose and give your body one hour to feel the effects before you increase the dosage. If you experience prolonged side effects, stop hemp usage and consult a doctor.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Life & Style assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.