Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Bianca.

Who Is Bianca Censori?

Bianca is the Head of Architecture at Ye’s fashion brand, Yeezy, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has worked for the company as an architectural designer since November 2020.

The Los Angeles resident studied at the University of Melbourne in Australia, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in architecture in 2017 and a master’s degree in 2020.

Previously, Bianca owned a jewelry company called Nylons Jewellry from 2013 to 2017, which now appears to be defunct.

Apart from her LinkedIn page, the Australia native’s social media accounts appear to have been deactivated.

SplashNews.com

Did Kanye West Legally Marry Bianca Censori?

On January 13, 2023, TMZ reported that the Grammy Award winner and his employee secretly married in a private ceremony. However, they did not obtain a marriage certificate.

Ye was spotted on a few outings with Bianca, including one occasion at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills on January 12. The pair were even seen wearing what appeared to be weddings rings, as Ye was photographed sporting a silver band on his ring finger.

Reps for Kanye and Bianca did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

How Long Did Kanye West and Bianca Censori Date?

While it’s unclear when the two started dating, Ye released a song in December 2022 titled “Censori Overload (Someday We’ll All Be Free),” seemingly as a nod to Bianca’s last name.

One noteworthy lyric from the track may have hinted at the “Stronger” artist’s desire to marry Bianca.

“And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex til marriage,’” Ye rapped in one verse.

When Did Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Divorce?

The Kardashians star filed for divorce from her former husband in February 2021. After requesting to be declared legally single in December of that year, a judge granted Kim’s request in March 2022.

Eight months later, Kim and Ye finalized their divorce on November 29, 2022, coming to an agreement on joint custody of their children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West — with “equal access” to their kids. The SKKN founder will be able to keep the children with her 80 percent of the time, whereas the “Heartless” rapper must pay Kim $200,000 per month in child support.

Despite Ye finding a new woman in his life, a source exclusively told In Touch that upon finalizing his divorce with Kim, “Kanye [was] completely heartbroken.”

“Finalizing her divorce from Kanye has been one of the happiest days of her life,” the insider said in December 2022. “She feels like she dodged a bullet.”