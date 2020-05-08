Meet her guy! Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend, Max Ehrich, is an actor, musician and advocate. The songstress officially confirmed her relationship with the 28-year-old in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U” music video on May 7. The “Skyscraper” artist and her new beau can be seen slow dancing in a room together before moving in for a sweet kiss. Who is Max and how did he snag an A-lister like Demi? Keep reading to find out!

Max first rose to fame as Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless. He’s added a lot more to his resumé since then in Under the Dome and The Path. Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix film Walk. Ride. Rodeo and the TV series American Princess.

Not only is he amazing on screen, but Max also has incredible musical chops. In 2016, he performed in a music video for “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with Rebecca Black. He frequently shares short clips of himself singing and playing piano on Instagram.

His two passions are definitely tied together. “Acting requires me to be very in touch with my emotions and remain open to experiences,” Max told Vents Magazine in June 2019. “Allowing myself to feel things fully definitely plays a huge factor in being comfortable with the vulnerability of writing a song from the heart.”

As far as his dating history, Demi isn’t the only gorgeous woman on his roster. He was in a relationship with actress Veronica Dunne for three years before splitting in 2017. He then moved on with fitness influencer Sommer Ray, whom he met through mutual friend Bella Thorne, later that year. There were rumblings that they split in 2019, but neither of them has spoken publicly about their status.

However, Max has officially moved on with Demi. News about their romance first broke on March 25 and fans are already rooting for the adorable pair. The couple met “a few weeks ago,” Us Weekly reported in March after they were seen out in Los Angeles together but were already off to a “great start.” They have since been showing each other love on social media. The two seem to share a lot of similarities when it comes to their faith. They both posted the same meditation video for fans via Instagram on March 24.

“The power of prayer is so incredibly strong,” Max wrote on his personal account. “I feel at all times going within and having a meditation and prayer infinitely connects us. Regardless of who you are or what your beliefs are — you deserve love, grace, health safety and peace.” Demi noted on her own post that the video “really helped” her.

We can’t wait to see what blossoms between the newly minted couple!