While many fans will be following former Masters champ Dustin Johnson along the course during the 2022 tournament in Augusta, Georgia, there will be a gorgeous face among them whom golfing fans know well: his fiancée and mother of his two children, Paulina Gretzky. Get to know Dustin’s stunning longtime partner, here!

Paulina’s Dad Is Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky

She’s The Great One’s eldest child with his wife of more than 30 years, former dancer Janet Jones. Paulina, who was born in December 1988, has three younger brothers, Ty, Trevor and Tristan and one sister Emma, who rounded out the Gretzky family with her 2003 birth.

Paulina Is a Model

She gained fame showing off sexy swimsuit photos on social media and appeared on the December 2013 cover of Maxim magazine. Paulina has a stunning bikini body and regularly posts swimwear photos for her more than one million Instagram followers.

Paulina Was Introduced to Dustin by Her Mom

In 2011, Janet and Dustin played together in a Tiger Woods pro-am tournament at Southern California’s Sherwood Country Club. Paulina told Golf Digest in 2014, that her mom, “Told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I’m sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So, I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.”

Paulina and Dustin Have Been Engaged Since 2013

The couple began dating that year and he proposed in August 2013. While they got engaged very quickly, getting married is another story. Paulina and Dustin have finally got around to preparing for a wedding as of March 2022. The blonde beauty shared several Instagram Stories photos where she was visiting their wedding venue, Blackberry Farm, outside Knoxville, Tennessee. Paulina has also thanked Vera Wang for creating the “wedding dress of dreams,” and celebrated her Bachelorette party with pals in February with a fun girls’ getaway to St. Bart’s.

Paulina and Justin Are Parents

The couple have two sons. Their firstborn, Tatum, arrived in 2015 and was followed by his little brother, River, in 2017.

Paulina Is So Proud of Justin

“Dustin has worked for everything. His college coach told me that he was going to work in McDonald’s! This is a guy who has literally grinded from day one,” Paulina told the “Pillows and Beer” podcast in December 2021, adding, “He’s in his element. That’s what he does: golf, and it’s such a hard sport.”