Jennifer Garner has a lot going for her, so it‘s no wonder the successful and talented actress found love with a handful of eligible bachelors.

Over the years, the Miracles from Heaven star has been romantically linked to an accomplished businessman and a few Hollywood hunks. Even though she is a household name, Jennifer seems to be open to dating men who lead a more private life.

Jennifer became one of America’s sweethearts after starring as Sydney Bristow in the ABC series Alias starting in 2001. “I don’t remember having more fun working with anyone than I’ve had working with her,” creator J. J. Abrams said while talking about her to Vanity Fair in 2016. “She’s smart-funny — she makes you want to be funnier and smarter, and you know that when you throw the best you’ve got her way, she’ll make it better. No one’s perfect. But no one’s Jen Garner.”

During her time on the series, the performer sparked romance rumors with her then-costar Michael Vartan on the heels of her split from ex-husband Scott Foley. Following her divorce from the Felicity star, she fell head over heels in love with Ben Affleck, and they went on to get married and welcome children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The duo ultimately went through a highly publicized breakup in June 2015, but she revealed her plans to stay on good terms with Ben post-split.

“The main thing is these kids — and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them,” Jennifer said in the same 2016 interview.

Two years later in October 2018, it was confirmed the Emmy-nominated star was in a relationship with entrepreneur John Miller. The romance initially lasted for two years, as In Touch confirmed in August 2020 they split up before Los Angeles “went into lockdown” amid the coronavirus pandemic. By May 2021, however, the two were back on.

By January 2023, the Dallas Buyers Club actress saw a “long-term future with [John],” a source told Us Weekly.

“There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that,” the insider said. “She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet, and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label.”

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Jennifer’s dating history.