Tristan Thompson has allegedly welcomed baby No. 3 with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. Nichols, who gave birth to the child on December 2, 2021, claims they conceived during the NBA star’s 30th birthday celebrations in March, during which he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian. Learn more about Nichols and her alleged involvement with the Sacramento Kings player, below.

Maralee Nichols Is a Houston-Based Personal Trainer.

Nichols claimed her tryst with Thompson took place in a Houston-based hotel. She has since moved to Los Angeles and is now suing the power forward for child support.

In the filing obtained by Life & Style, Thompson acknowledged that he and Nichols had sex several times at a hotel after they attended a party together for his birthday in March, claiming that was the only time they had been intimate.

On the other hand, Nichols alleged their fling started “five months” before his birthday, claiming they had trips to California.

She Welcomed Her Child.

Nichols gave birth on December 2, 2021.

Maralee Nichols Was Spotted Out and About Amid the Baby Claims.

As news broke of her pregnancy, Nichols was spotted out and about in L.A. in November with her baby bump on display in photos published by Daily Mail on Friday, December 3. The outlet reports she is expecting a son.

Khloé Kardashian Is Mentioned in the Court Filing.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is cited in the court documents as Thompson’s “ex-girlfriend” and the mother of the pair’s 3-year-old daughter, True. Thompson also has a 4-year-old son, Prince, shared with ex Jordan Craig.

The center has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Kardashian since they first got together in 2016. The former Revenge Body host weathered two of his cheating scandals before Nichols came forward with her paternity claims in 2021.

In Touch previously confirmed on June 21 that Kardashian and Thompson broke up again.

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “She still held out hope, so this is yet another wakeup call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”