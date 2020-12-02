Basketball wife … for now. NBA star Malik Beasley is in hot water with his spouse, Montana Yao, after photos surfaced of him holding hands with Larsa Pippen. Prior to the scandal, the model appeared to be an extremely supportive partner and a great mom to their son, Makai. Learn more about her below!

She Adores Her Son

The 23-year-old has no photos with Malik, 24, on her Instagram, but she loves sharing pics and videos of their sweet 21-month-old son. “Unconditional love,” she captioned a post with Makai on October 18.

Courtesy Montana Yao/Instagram

She also gushed about how protective she feels over her mini-me in February. “I need you more than you need me, you don’t even understand … my little soulmate,” Montana wrote about the toddler. “I love you more than words can express! I would kill and die for you 100 [times] over. Thank you for giving my life sooooo much more meaning and purpose!!!!! WHAT WAS LIFE BEFORE YOU? MY HEART IN HUMAN FORM!!”

She’s a California Model

The brunette beauty was born and raised in the Los Angeles area. “Besides being a mother, wife, model and rapper, Montana loves to stay active,” her website reads. She was also crowned Miss Teen Malibu in 2016.

She now has over 110,000 followers on Instagram and frequently posts gorgeous modeling shots.

She and Malik Have a History

It’s unclear when Montana and Malik exactly tied the knot, but her personal website says they met in 2018. In February of that year, she referred to herself as his “girlfriend” on Instagram. They welcomed their first child together in March 2019.

You Can Catch Her on the Sidelines

Montana occasionally shares her game day looks. In November 2019, she rocked a parka, camouflage pants and platform boots while sitting courtside and “reflecting all [the] trolls.”

Courtesy Montana Yao/Instagram

In October 2019, she wore a silver necklace that said “Malik” at a game while supporting her hubby.

Isn’t Afraid to Face Drama

The mom-of-one reacted to the photos of Malik holding hands with Larsa, 46, as the two walked around a shopping center in Miami.

MEGA

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” she wrote in reference to her husband shortly after the incriminating photos began circulating. “This is wild, y’all, I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Montana and Malik.