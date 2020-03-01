Rebel Wilson Puts in Work at the Gym With Help From Her Personal Trainer Jono Castano Acero

Get it, girl! Rebel Wilson has been wowing fans with her impressive weight loss and it’s all thanks to the hard work she’s been putting in at the gym with her personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero.

Jono, 28, has been working with Rebel, 39, for the past few months. The Colombian-born fitness expert used his background as a former professional football player to create his world-renowned workout program called the Acero Training Series (ATS). Jono details his training method via blogs and social media.

Courtesy of Jono Castano Acero/Instagram

Via his social channels, Jono provides motivation, tips, tricks and overall knowledge about diet and fitness so they can reach their goals. He also offers an ATS Body Transformation Challenge, which is a six-week intensive online training program that uses a mix of compound and HIIT exercises to achieve better results.

The Sydney, Australia-based guru has been using his method in his training sessions with Rebel. In one video clip, the Pitch Perfect star flaunted her basketball skills as part of her routine. In another, Rebel showed off her impressive strength with a set of medicine ball rope rotations, hitting the ball hard into the wall behind her as she twisted from side to side.

During Rebel’s fitness transformation, she also became close friends with Jono and his wife, 29-year-old Austrailia-based social media influencer Amy Castano. The trio was spotted honoring Rebel’s upcoming 40th birthday on March 2 with an early celebratory dinner at Osteria Mozza on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles on Friday, February 28.

“Beautiful dinner with [two] beautiful, inspirational women in my life. Celebrating an early birthday dinner with @rebelwilson @amycastano and @poochperfect #1 ,” Jono captioned a photo of him, Amy and Rebel seated at their dinner table, and added two clapping hand emojis. “Thank you,” Rebel commented, with a popping champagne bottle, raising hands and koala emojis.