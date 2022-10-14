Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane, who played beloved character Hagrid, died on Friday, October 14, his rep confirmed to Life & Style. He was 72 years old. The late actor was previously married to a woman named Rhona Gemmell. Keep scrolling for details on Robbie Coltrane’s ex-wife.

When Were Robbie Coltrane and Rhona Gemmell Married?

The former couple had a large age difference and began dating when Rhona was 18 years old, in 1988. After more than a decade together, the pair tied the knot in 1999. Just three years into their marriage, with his acting career taking off due to the success of the Harry Potter franchise, the couple split in 2003.

“It is true they have separated. It is amicable and there is no one else involved,” the actor’s rep confirmed to Daily Mail at the time.

“You are brought up to believe that if you are smart enough and read enough books you will find the meaning in things,” Coltrane previously told the outlet. “But all the things that happen to you in life that make you happy or excited or fulfilled have nothing to do with finding the meaning in things at all; having children, for example, falling in love.”

Does Rhona Gemmell Have Children?

Prior to getting married, the former couple welcomed two children together. Their son, Spencer McMillan, was born in 1992, followed by daughter Alice McMillan in 1998.

While Spencer appears to live a private life, daughter Alice is following in her late father’s footsteps and is working as an actress. She has appeared in films such as Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and The Souvenir.

What Is Rhona Gemmell’s Job?

When she met Robbie, Rhona was a Scottish sculptor. However, it appears she has since become a Pilates instructor.

“After leaving Glasgow School of Art with a degree in Fine Art Sculpture, Rhona worked as a stone carver. Years of back and hip pain led her to Pilates,” according to her bio on the Body Control Pilates website.

“Congratulations to Rhona who is now a Body Control Pilates Studio Master teacher,” the studio captioned an October 2022 Instagram post.