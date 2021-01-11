In it for the long haul! Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick have been together for over 20 years and are still going strong.

When asked what the “secret” is to their longstanding relationship, Matthew, 58, admitted he “[didn’t] know.” That said, he is thrilled with the way things worked out. “I’m very grateful and I love her. It’s amazing. I mean, I can’t believe that it’s been that long. It doesn’t feel like it. And I can’t believe my son’s 18,” the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor told People in November 2020.

The feeling is definitely mutual. SJP, 55, opened up about their dynamic in 2018. “It seems so silly, but I think you’re very lucky if you like the person. I still just really like him,” the Sex and the City star told the outlet at the time. “I’m sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I literally learn about him every day. I’m like, ‘You’re doing what? You’re reading what?’”

She added, “I think marriage has a lot of vitality … If you’re fortunate, it’s like this dazzling organism.”

Sarah Jessica and Matthew met in 1991 shortly after her relationship with Robert Downey Jr. ended. The Footloose actress was introduced to her now-husband by her brothers, Pippin and Toby, who helped start the Broadway theater company Naked Angels, which Matthew was involved in.

The A-listers dated for five years before tying the knot in 1997 during a surprise wedding. 100 of their closest family and friends went to a synagogue in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan thinking they were attending a run-of-the-mill party. Low and behold, SJP, who wore a black ruffled Morgane Le Fay dress, and Matthew got hitched!

The pair welcomed son James Wilkie in 2002 and twin girls Marion and Tabitha via surrogate in 2009. Matthew joked to Parade that “the father thing is basically improv,” and they are “just making it up” as they go along. However, it’s clear the two are absolutely smitten over their kids.

“I’m proud that our children talk to us in the way they do. I’m glad they’re curious people,” SJP previously told People.

Needless to say, we are obsessed with SJP and Matthew and can’t wait to see what the future holds!