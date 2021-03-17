Tyga Looks Smitten With Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson in PDA Photos: Meet His New Flame!

It looks like Tyga is off the dating market! The “Taste” rapper has been sharing several PDA snaps with new girlfriend Camaryn Swanson after going Instagram official with their relationship.

The newly minted pair has been living it up on a fun-filled vacation together, spending time on a boat and by the pool. Camaryn cozied up to the chart-topping artist in a couples pic shared via his page on Wednesday, March 17. Prior to that, Tyga (a.k.a. T-Raww) uploaded a series of snaps from their ocean rendezvous, captioned, “Beach appreciation post.”

Camaryn, who is reportedly 22 years old, is a social media influencer, fashion designer and cofounder of lifestyle brand Meaning of Mine, which she shares with her sister.

Tyga, 31, and the blonde beauty were first spotted together during their trip to Walt Disney World in February 2021. At the time, Camaryn shared a pic holding hands with the performer and captioned it with heart emojis. The duo also looked completely smitten in another pic on his private plane.

The “Ayy Macarena” lyricist and his last high-profile girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, parted ways in May 2016. Tyga later spoke out about their fizzled romance and revealed it was difficult to navigate the spotlight while trying to focus on his own success and career.

“When you’re in a very public relationship like that, it’s hard for other people to see you differently than that,” he said in a December 2020 interview with Big Boy TV, revealing it was a big adjustment for him. “Being in that it took a lot, career wise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things that I worked hard for.”

“It got to the point where it was like, ‘I respect you, you respect me.’ I think it’s a mutual thing. This is what needs to happen,” Tyga further explained about their amicable split. “When something is so damaged or something is just not right, you can’t fix it in a moment. The only thing is time.”

Now that Tyga’s got a new flame, maybe we’ll see her in an upcoming music video!

Scroll through the cute photos of Tyga and Camaryn below.