Fans were quick to notice Ben Affleck seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez. A source exclusively reveals to In Touch why the actor “looked anxious and bored” while sitting in the audience at the awards show.

“Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only reason he was there,” the insider reveals. ” But it was obvious that he didn’t feel comfortable because all eyes were on him.”

Viewers took notice, as Ben became a top trending Twitter topic for how he looked so disinterested even during the lively performances. Cameras cut to the power couple numerous times throughout the telecast, and every time, The Tender Bar star looked like he would rather be anywhere else. “However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one person tweeted.

It was the Oscar-winner’s first time at the Grammy Awards, and being among stars of the music industry didn’t appear to be Ben’s scene. He wasn’t shown talking to anyone else at his table, instead sitting next to his wife while looking unenthusiastic.

Even during the “Back to Motown” medley, Jennifer danced and sang along to Stevie Wonder‘s Higher Ground,” while Ben stood stoically next to her.

At one point in the evening, host Trevor Noah did a skit sitting next to the couple pretending to talk to his mom on the phone. As soon as Jen realized that the couple was on camera, she turned to an apathetic-looking Ben and gave him a nudge to liven up with a bit of a scowl on her face. The “On the Floor” singer then quickly turned around and put on a big smile while watching Trevor complete his bit.

A talented Twitter user set the video — including Ben’s weary face — to Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence,” which played over his infamous “Sadfleck” viral video while promoting Batman Versus Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

At least Ben didn’t have to deal with walking the red carpet. Jennifer surprisingly didn’t take the opportunity to pose for photographers either, and was first seen when she came on stage to present the first award of the evening — Best Pop Vocal Album — to Harry Styles for Harry’s House. But rather than leave after her Grammy duties were done, the couple stayed throughout the three-plus hour telecast. Jennifer seemed to enjoy watching the performances, while Ben became a Twitter meme.