While Britney Spears will have a handful of close friends and family on hand to witness her marry longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9, her sons she shares ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, will not be present.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ. He didn’t provide a reason for why Sean Preston and Jayden aren’t going to the ceremony.

The majority of Britney’s family will not be there either, according to the website, as she had a massive falling out with her dad Jamie Spears, mom Lynne Spears and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears as the singer battled to become free from the 13-year conservatorship her father put in place in 2008. A judge finally granted Britney her freedom over her financial, professional and personal life decisions in November 2021.

Britney’s brother Bryan Spears will be among the 50 guests present to see his sister say, “I do,” according to the site.

Jayden revealed that he was a big fan of Sam’s in a 2020 Instagram live session, where he called the fitness enthusiast “nice” and “really good dude.” He also had high praise for his father, saying about Kevin, “I have the best dad ever. My dad is literally Jesus.”

While Britney and Kevin were only married for three years, tying the knot in 2004 and finalizing their divorce in 2007, the brief union produced their two sons nearly one year to the date from each other. While Kevin and Britney share joint custody, the boys live primarily with their dad.

The “Toxic” singer has kept her life with her sons out of the public spotlight but shared a rare photo alongside her boys via Instagram in March 2021.

“It’s so crazy how time flies … My boys are so big now,” Britney wrote in the caption about how her sons were both taller than their mom, continuing, “I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees!”

“I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right,” the blonde beauty continued, then explained, “I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it.”